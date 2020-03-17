Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Monomer Market Intelligence Report Includes Dynamics, Products, Application 2019-2025

The global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Monomer market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Monomer market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Monomer market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Monomer market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Monomer market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.
Each market player encompassed in the Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Monomer market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Monomer market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Mitsubishi Rayon
Evonik
Dow
Sumitomo Chemical
LG MMA
Asahi Kasei
Arkema
Kuraray
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical
BASF
Formosa Plastics
Jilin Petrochemical
Longxin Chemical
Shandong Hongxu
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
ACH Method
Isobutylene Method
Ethylene Method
Segment by Application
Polymethyl Methacrylate
Plastic Additive
Surface Coating
Others
