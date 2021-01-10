Methyl Acrylate Industry Size, Share 2019: Growth, Applications, Top key Players, Demand Analysis and 2025 Global Forecast Research

The Global Methyl Acrylate Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR 9.6% by 2023. The base year considered for the study is 2017 and the forecast period is between 2018 and 2025.

This report features the market growth analysis and forecasting for the growth and revenue up to 2023 allied with the Methyl Acrylate Industry. The market size estimations have been offered in terms of value (USD million).

The global Methyl Acrylate industry report also identifies major market players and provides analysis in terms of company overview, Financials, products & services, market trends, recent developments and growth strategies.

The Methyl Acrylate Market is segmented on the basis of the Application and End User. The increasing consumption in end-use applications and growing demand from elastomers, water treatment, acrylic fiber, and technical polymer sectors is driving the global methyl acrylate market.

The market is driven Increasing Use of Methyl Acrylates in Adhesives, High Demand of Methyl Acrylates in Paints and High Demand of Methyl Acrylates in Water-Based Emulsions.

Geographically, the Methyl Acrylate Market has been segmented North America, Europe, APAC and row.

Top Key Companies Analyzed in Global Methyl Acrylate Market are –

• ARKEMA S.A.

• BASF SE

• LG CHEM LTD.

• NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD.

• CHINESE NATIONAL OFFSHORE OIL CORPORATION (CNOOC)

• CJSC SIBUR HOLDING

• ZHEJIANG SATELLITE PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.

• SHANGHAI HUAYI ACRYLIC ACID CO., LTD.

Key benefit of this report-

• This report provides current market trends and future growth expectations.

• This report examines the market size and changing competitive dynamics

• It covers information regarding key drivers, challenges or restraining market growth

• It provides a five-year forecast assessed on the basis market value chain, Porter’s five forces, and supply chain management.

• Market factor analysis delivers treasured information regarding the possible purchasers and suppliers and understanding the stakeholders involved.

• This report incorporates data regarding companies and business decision by having complete insights on the markets and by creating in depth analysis of market segments.

Target audience-

• Pharmaceutical excipient manufacturers

• Distributors and suppliers of pharmaceutical excipients

• Research and development (R&D) companies

• Drug manufacturers

• Drug suppliers and distributors

• Pharmaceutical/medical associations

