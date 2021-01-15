Methanol Market Segmentation And Analysis By Recent Trends Development And Growth By Regions To 2027

Methanol is a liquid form chemical which is colorless, flammable, volatile and poisonous. Methanol is generally called wood alcohol because it was once produced primarily as a byproduct of the destructive distillation of wood. Methanol is produced with the synthesis of carbon monoxide and hydrogen. Its key use is in organic synthesis, as a fuel, solvent and antifreeze. Methanol is very useful for combating the formation of hydrates in pipelines and process equipment. Methanol is present in industrial solvents, carburetor fluid, antifreeze, canned fuels and other products. Owing to its toxic properties, it is frequently used as a denaturant additive for ethanol manufactured for industrial purposes.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

1.Atlantic Methanol Production Company LLC

2.BASF SE

3.Celanese Corporation

4.China XLX Fertiliser Ltd.

5.Methanex Corporation

6.Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc.

7.Mitsui AND Co. Ltd

8.SABIC

9.Sipchem

10.Zagros Petrochemical Company

The global methanol market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as growing demand for chemical intermediates and growth in the automotive sector and higher demand from the Asia Pacific due to rapid industrialization in major countries like China, Japan and India. Methanol is mostly used in the building and construction industry for manufacturing engineered wood products which further boost the demand for methanol globally. However, the high processing cost of conversion of methane into liquid coupled with lack of technology to meet existing demand may hamper the market growth.

The global methanol market is segmented on the basis of feedstock, derivatives and end-user industry. On the basis of feedstock, the methanol market is segmented into, natural gas, coal, oil and others. On the basis of derivatives, the global methanol market is bifurcated into, formaldehyde, acetic acid, dimethyl ether, gasoline, solvents, methyl methacrylate and others. Based on end-user industry, the global methanol market is segmented into, transportation, building & construction, electrical & electronics, packaging, pharmaceuticals, paints & coatings, water treatment and others.

