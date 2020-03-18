Metalworking Fluid Additives Industry 2020 Market Share, Top Key Players and 2025 Forecast Report

Metalworking Fluid Additives Industry study covers Metalworking Fluid Additives market, by Fluids (Water Soluble, Neat Oils, Synthetic Oils); by Additives (Lubricity Agents, Emulsifiers, Corrosion Inhibitors, Defoamers); by application(Aerospace and automotive, Firearms and defense equipment, Oilfield equipment, Electronic tools, and Others).

North America and Europe are the main production regions. In 2016, with regard to the production aspect, North America accounted for about 37.43% market share, and Europe accounted for about 36.82% market share. With regard to consumption aspect, in 2016, North America accounted for about 23.58% market share, and Europe accounted for about 26.53% market share. Asia is the biggest consumption region with 40.80% consumption share in 2016.

In the Metalworking Fluid Additives market enterprises, the main suppliers are Lubrizol, Afton, FUCHS, Ingevity, Chevron Oronite, Dover Chemical, Evonik Industries, BASF, Vanderbilt Chemicals, Dow, etc. And Lubrizol is the largest suppliers. In 2016, Lubrizol accounted for about 23.95% production share.

Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Market is spread across 115 pages, profiling 10 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

The worldwide market for Metalworking Fluid Additives is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 2470 million US$ in 2025, from 2130 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Metalworking Fluid Additives in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Metalworking Fluid Additives Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Lubrizol

Afton

FUCHS

Ingevity

Chevron Oronite

Dover Chemical

Evonik Industries

BASF

Vanderbilt Chemicals

Dow

Market Segment by Type covers:

Lubricity Agents

Emulsifiers

Corrosion Inhibitors

Defoamers

Amines(Specialty amines）`

Biocides

Other

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Metal Removal Fluids

Metal Treating Fluids

Metal Forming Fluids

Metal Protecting Fluids

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Metalworking Fluid Additives Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Metalworking Fluid Additives, with sales, revenue, and price of Metalworking Fluid Additives, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Metalworking Fluid Additives, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Metalworking Fluid Additives market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Metalworking Fluid Additives sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

