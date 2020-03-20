Metals Recovery Services Market 2020: Global Scenario, Market Size, Share, Outlook, Trend and Forecast Till 2025

In 2017, the global Metals Recovery Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Metals Recovery Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Metals Recovery Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

US Ecology

Arch Enterprises Refinery

Avanti Hazardous Waste

BASF

Betts Metals

CDS Environmental Services

Ecodem

Enviro-Chem

FLSmidth

FROMAT

Gannon & Scott

Harsco

JBR Recovery

Kaug Refinery

Landale Metals

Materion

Metallix Refining

MRT

Noble Metal Services

Richmond Steel Recycling

RSBruce

Sims Recycling Solutions

Starpal

Stebgo Metals

Sunshine Recycling

Swerea

TMS International

URSG

Vrobal

Wheelabrator Technologies

Bourque Metal

Premier Recycling

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Precious Metal

Base Metal

Market segment by Application, split into

Industrial

Medical

Consumer Goods

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Metals Recovery Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Metals Recovery Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Metals Recovery Services are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Metals Recovery Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Precious Metal

1.4.3 Base Metal

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Metals Recovery Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Industrial

1.5.3 Medical

1.5.4 Consumer Goods

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Metals Recovery Services Market Size

2.2 Metals Recovery Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Metals Recovery Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Metals Recovery Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Metals Recovery Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Metals Recovery Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Metals Recovery Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Metals Recovery Services Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Metals Recovery Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Metals Recovery Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Metals Recovery Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Metals Recovery Services Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Metals Recovery Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Metals Recovery Services Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Metals Recovery Services Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Metals Recovery Services Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Metals Recovery Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Metals Recovery Services Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Metals Recovery Services Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Metals Recovery Services Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Metals Recovery Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Metals Recovery Services Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Metals Recovery Services Key Players in China

7.3 China Metals Recovery Services Market Size by Type

7.4 China Metals Recovery Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Metals Recovery Services Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Metals Recovery Services Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Metals Recovery Services Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Metals Recovery Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Metals Recovery Services Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Metals Recovery Services Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Metals Recovery Services Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Metals Recovery Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Metals Recovery Services Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Metals Recovery Services Key Players in India

10.3 India Metals Recovery Services Market Size by Type

10.4 India Metals Recovery Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Metals Recovery Services Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Metals Recovery Services Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Metals Recovery Services Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Metals Recovery Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 US Ecology

12.1.1 US Ecology Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Metals Recovery Services Introduction

12.1.4 US Ecology Revenue in Metals Recovery Services Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 US Ecology Recent Development

12.2 Arch Enterprises Refinery

12.2.1 Arch Enterprises Refinery Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Metals Recovery Services Introduction

12.2.4 Arch Enterprises Refinery Revenue in Metals Recovery Services Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Arch Enterprises Refinery Recent Development

12.3 Avanti Hazardous Waste

12.3.1 Avanti Hazardous Waste Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Metals Recovery Services Introduction

12.3.4 Avanti Hazardous Waste Revenue in Metals Recovery Services Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Avanti Hazardous Waste Recent Development

12.4 BASF

12.4.1 BASF Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Metals Recovery Services Introduction

12.4.4 BASF Revenue in Metals Recovery Services Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 BASF Recent Development

12.5 Betts Metals

12.5.1 Betts Metals Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Metals Recovery Services Introduction

12.5.4 Betts Metals Revenue in Metals Recovery Services Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Betts Metals Recent Development

12.6 CDS Environmental Services

12.6.1 CDS Environmental Services Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Metals Recovery Services Introduction

12.6.4 CDS Environmental Services Revenue in Metals Recovery Services Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 CDS Environmental Services Recent Development

12.7 Ecodem

12.7.1 Ecodem Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Metals Recovery Services Introduction

12.7.4 Ecodem Revenue in Metals Recovery Services Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Ecodem Recent Development

12.8 Enviro-Chem

12.8.1 Enviro-Chem Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Metals Recovery Services Introduction

12.8.4 Enviro-Chem Revenue in Metals Recovery Services Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Enviro-Chem Recent Development

12.9 FLSmidth

12.9.1 FLSmidth Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Metals Recovery Services Introduction

12.9.4 FLSmidth Revenue in Metals Recovery Services Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 FLSmidth Recent Development

12.10 FROMAT

12.10.1 FROMAT Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Metals Recovery Services Introduction

12.10.4 FROMAT Revenue in Metals Recovery Services Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 FROMAT Recent Development

12.11 Gannon & Scott

12.12 Harsco

12.13 JBR Recovery

12.14 Kaug Refinery

12.15 Landale Metals

12.16 Materion

12.17 Metallix Refining

12.18 MRT

12.19 Noble Metal Services

12.20 Richmond Steel Recycling

12.21 RSBruce

12.22 Sims Recycling Solutions

12.23 Starpal

12.24 Stebgo Metals

12.25 Sunshine Recycling

12.26 Swerea

12.27 TMS International

12.28 URSG

12.29 Vrobal

12.30 Wheelabrator Technologies

12.3Chapter One: Bourque Metal

12.3Chapter Two: Premier Recycling

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

