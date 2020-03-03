Metallic Stearates Report 2020 Global Industry Analysis Share, Top Manufacturers, Trends, Growth, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecast to 2025

Due to the increasing demand of the plastic usage in the industry the metallic stearates are commonly produced by the reaction combining a stearic acid, and metal salts, such as metal hydroxides, metal chloride, metal oxides, and metal hydroxides. However, the product keeps a substantial usage as mold release agents, plastic stabilizers, and lubricants. Rubber and plastics industries are believed to be one of the key application industries for metallic stearates. There are several other uses of metallic stearates including pharmaceuticals, paper, textiles, and cosmetics.

In the past few years, Asia Pacific region generated the maximum revenue and the same trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Geographically, the regional key segment of metallic stearate market is anticipated to witness the rise with a CAGR of 6% from during the forecast period. Due to the increasing product demand in countries such as China and India, it is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period. However, these countries are witnessing a high growth in the rubber, building & construction industries, and plastics the use of the product is expected to escalate in the region.

The manufacturers in the metallic stearates market are focusing on to introduce new technological advancements in the production procedure to ease the operations. The companies are constantly researching on to bring new innovations process to develop product quality with an improved properties. Furthermore, the companies are also aiming to improvise the behavior of the product by maintaining surface properties. In the past few years, the use of vegetable oil-based stearic acid has escalated the metallic stearates production.

Looping on to a few application insights, the market is driven by plastics and rubber. Plastic was one of the largest application segment accounting for over 30% of the revenue industry growth in 2017. The use of key products allows the processor to produce finished articles with smooth surfaces, and lower friction including with optimizing production. Whereas, Rubber was one of the second-largest segment and accounted a market size of USD 700 million. Calcium stearates, magnesium, and zinc are the most common products used in the rubber industry. The often use of zinc products has been stringently regulated by governments across the globe. Furthermore, the cosmetics segment is more likely to witness the highest growth rate in consuming metallic stearate during the forecast period.

The key manufactures of the market are moreover emphasizing on partnerships, capapcity expansions, and product launches to holds a stiff position in the industry. Leading players in the global metallic stearate market include Valtris Specialty Chemicals and Norac Additives, Peter Greven GmbH & Co. KG, Baerlocher GmbH,Faci S.p.A, Dover Chemical Corporation, and more others.

Key Segmentation of the global metal stearate market 2018-2025

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2025)

Zinc stearate

Calcium stearate

Aluminum stearate

Magnesium stearate

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2025)

Plastics

Rubber

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Building & construction

Paints & coatings

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2025)

North America



Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global Metallic Stearate Market’:

– Future prospects and current trends of the Metallic Stearate market by the end of forecast period (2018-2025)

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations across the world

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics.

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, applications and types.

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market.

– Trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges and key developments in the market

Who should buy this report?

-Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers ,researchers, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies.

