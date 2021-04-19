Metal Roofing Market Analysis 2020 Global Insights, Size, Type, Demand, Growth Rate 4.7%, Key Segments and Current Trends, Forecast 2026

Global Metal Roofing Market 2020 is an all-inclusive, proficient report provides an in-detail analysis of extensive drivers, challenges, restraints, opportunities, present market trends and approach influencing the Metal Roofing industry together with projections and forecast to 2026. Metal Roofing research study covers processing technique, investment plan, services as well as network management.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Metal Roofing Market: The global Metal Roofing market is valued at 15950 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 22080 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2026.

Metal roof Market is a roofing system made from metal pieces or tiles. Metal roof can be a sensible way to protect home, especially if people live in an area that experiences a lot of storms, rapid temperature changes, beaming sun that melts asphalt, large hail, or heavy snowfall. Metal roofs can be made from a variety of metals and alloys.

Key Players Analysis: NCI Building Systems, Kingspan Group, BlueScope Steel Limited, CertainTeed Roofing, Fletcher Building, Headwaters Inc, Nucor Building Systems, Tata Steel Europe, The OmniMax International, Inc, Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation, McElroy Metal, Safal Group, Carlisle SynTec Systems, Isopan S.p.A., Firestone Building Products, Drexel Metals Inc., Bilka, Interlock Roofing, ATAS International, Pruszynski Ltd, Future Roof, Chief Industries, Wella, Jinhu Color Aluminum Group, Reeds Metals, Ideal Roofing Co. Ltd, EDCO, Balex Metal Sp, Hangzhou Tianjing Building materials company, Singer-Ruser(HZ) Building Materials Tech.Co.,LTD, etc.

Global Metal Roofing Market: Regional Analysis: The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Metal Roofing market in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Segment by Type

– Steel Roofing

– Aluminum Roofing

– Copper Roofing

– Others

Segment by Application

– Residential

– Non-Residential

This report presents the worldwide Metal Roofing Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2015-2020 and forecast to 2026), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Major Points from Table of Contents

1 Metal Roofing Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Metal Roofing

1.2 Metal Roofing Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Metal Roofing Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Steel Roofing

1.2.3 Aluminum Roofing

1.2.4 Copper Roofing

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Metal Roofing Segment by Application

1.3.1 Metal Roofing Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Non-Residential

1.4 Global Metal Roofing Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Metal Roofing Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Metal Roofing Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Metal Roofing Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Metal Roofing Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Metal Roofing Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Metal Roofing Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Metal Roofing Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Metal Roofing Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Metal Roofing Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Metal Roofing Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Metal Roofing Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Metal Roofing Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Metal Roofing Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Metal Roofing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Metal Roofing Production

3.4.1 North America Metal Roofing Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Metal Roofing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Metal Roofing Production

3.5.1 Europe Metal Roofing Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Metal Roofing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Metal Roofing Production

3.6.1 China Metal Roofing Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Metal Roofing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Metal Roofing Production

3.7.1 Japan Metal Roofing Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Metal Roofing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Metal Roofing Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Metal Roofing Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Metal Roofing Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Metal Roofing Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Metal Roofing Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Metal Roofing Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Metal Roofing Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Metal Roofing Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Metal Roofing Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Metal Roofing Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Metal Roofing Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Metal Roofing Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Metal Roofing Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Metal Roofing Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Metal Roofing Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Metal Roofing Business

And More…

