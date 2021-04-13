Metal Powder market witness to grow significantly during 2020-2026 with focuses on major key players Carpenter Technology Corporation (USA), Daido Steel Co, Ltd. (Japan), Diamet Corporation (Japan), Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), Erasteel SAS (France), F. W. Winter Inc. & Co.

The Global Metal Powder Market is expected to reach USD 4.76 billion by 2026, from USD 3.10 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2026

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (USA), American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc. (USA), American Chemet Corp. (USA), AMETEK Specialty Metal Products (USA), Burgess-Norton Manufacturing Company (USA), Carpenter Technology Corporation (USA), Daido Steel Co, Ltd. (Japan), Diamet Corporation (Japan), Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), Erasteel SAS (France), F. W. Winter Inc. & Co. (USA), Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp. (USA), Fine Sinter Co., Ltd. (Japan), GKN Sinter Metals, Inc. (USA)’Hoeganaes Corp. (USA),H.C. Starck GmbH (Germany), Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. (Japan), Hgans AB (Sweden), JFE Steel Corp. (Japan), Kennametal, Inc. (USA), Kobe Steel, Ltd. (Japan), Kymera International (USA), Miba AG (Austria), Norilsk Nickel (Russia), PMG Holding GmbH (Germany), (Italy), Rio Tinto Metal Powders (Canada) are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Metal Powder Market

Market Definition: Global Metal Powder Market

Following 15 Chapters represents the Market globally:

Market Drivers:

Powder Compaction Technique

Growing Demand From End-User Industry

Technical Advancements in Metal Powder Industry

High Initial Capital Investment Required

Market Restraints:

Growing Demand for Metal Powder in Additive Manufacturing

Powder Metallurgy Being Recognized as Green Technology

Demand for Metal Powder in Emerging Economies

Market Segmentation: Global Metal Powder Market

Global Metal powder market is based on the basis of the type of Metal Form, (Scrap/Recycled metals, Ores/Pure Metal).

Based on production method segmented into Physical, Chemical, Mechanical,

Based on compaction technique it is segmented into Cold compaction, hot compaction

Based on type Metal Powder it is segmented into Ferrous Metal Powder (Production Method or Application method) and Non-Ferrous Metal Powder (Production Method or Application method)

Based on geography,it is further segmented into (North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

