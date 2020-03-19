Metal Powder Market aims to expand at double digit growth rate | Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (USA), American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc. (USA), American Chemet Corp. (USA)

This Metal Powder Market report brings into focus plentiful of factors such as the general market conditions, trends, inclinations, key players, opportunities, and geographical analysis which all aids to take the business towards the growth and success. The report describes CAGR (compound annual growth rate) values and its fluctuations for the specific forecast period. What is more, Metal Powder Market research report also comprises of details about market analysis, market definition, market segmentation, key development areas, competitive analysis and research methodology. The report has been provided with the comprehensive market insights and analysis that offers advanced perspective of the market place.

The Global Metal Powder Market is expected to reach USD 4.76 billion by 2025, from USD 3.10 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Research analysts and experts have utilized excellent market research tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Primary and Secondary research analysis to define, describe and evaluate the competitive landscape of the Metal Powder Market.

Key vendors operating in the market:

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (USA), American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc. (USA), American Chemet Corp. (USA), AMETEK Specialty Metal Products (USA), Burgess-Norton Manufacturing Company (USA), Carpenter Technology Corporation (USA), Daido Steel Co, Ltd. (Japan), Diamet Corporation (Japan), Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), Erasteel SAS (France), F. W. Winter Inc. & Co. (USA), Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp. (USA), Fine Sinter Co., Ltd. (Japan), GKN Sinter Metals, Inc. (USA)’Hoeganaes Corp. (USA),H.C. Starck GmbH (Germany), Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. (Japan), Hgans AB (Sweden), JFE Steel Corp. (Japan), Kennametal, Inc. (USA), Kobe Steel, Ltd. (Japan), Kymera International (USA)

Market Analysis by Segmentation

Global Metal powder market is based on the basis of the type of Metal Form, (Scrap/Recycled metals, Ores/Pure Metal).

Based on production method segmented into Physical, Chemical, Mechanical,

Based on compaction technique it is segmented into Cold compaction, hot compaction

Based on type Metal Powder it is segmented into Ferrous Metal Powder (Production Method or Application method) and Non-Ferrous Metal Powder (Production Method or Application method)

Based on geography,it is further segmented into (North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

Market Drivers:

Powder Compaction Technique

Growing Demand From End-User Industry

Technical Advancements in Metal Powder Industry

High Initial Capital Investment Required

Market Restraints:

Growing Demand for Metal Powder in Additive Manufacturing

Powder Metallurgy Being Recognized as Green Technology

Demand for Metal Powder in Emerging Economies

