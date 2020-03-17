Metal Coatings Market to Witness Huge Growth in The Future | PPG Industries, Inc., DuPont, Akzo Nobel N.V., Valspar

This market research report endows with significant and meaningful market insights for the business by taking into consideration various factors. Even a number of steps have been utilized in this report for gathering, analysing and recording the data and information. With a systematic problem analysis, model building and fact-finding, Metal Coatings Market report lends a hand to businesses in decision-making and managing marketing of goods and services. This market report gives illustrations of the CAGR values for the historic year 2018, the base year 2019, and the forecast for the year 2020-2026.

Global metal coatings market is estimated to reach USD 21.4 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The major demand from industries like building and construction, automotive and appliances is key driver for the metal coating market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in metal coatings market are PPG Industries, Inc., DuPont, Akzo Nobel N.V., Valspar, The Sherwin-Williams Company, BASF SE, Axalta Coating Systems, LLC., KANSAI PAINT CO., LTD, Beckers Group, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., NOF Metal Coatings Group, Alucoil, China Powder Coating, The Magni Group, Inc., 3A Composites Holding AG, AZZ Inc., Stahl Holdings B.V., Metal Coatings, Praxair S.T. Technology, Inc, Technicoat s.r.o., MPT Sweden AB, UMC, Hempel A/S and others

Global Metal Coatings Market By Technology (Liquid Coating, Powder Coating)

Process (Coil Coatings, Extrusion Coatings, Hot Dip Galvanized)

Resin Type (Polyester, Plastisol, Siliconized Polyester, Fluoropolymer, Polyurethane)

End-Use Industry (Marine industry and Protective Coatings, Building & Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Goods & Appliances, Military and Defence, others)

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

The Market is analyzed using various different research methodologies like Porter’s Five Force Analysis, SWOT analysis, Pestle Analysis, Industry value chain analysis, Supply chain analysis through which the drivers, restraints and threats of the market is analyzed in this Metal Coatings Market research report.

