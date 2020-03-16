Metabolomics Market: Future Forecast Assessed On The Basis Of How The Market Is Predicted To Grow

The global market for metabolomics should grow from $9.8 billion in 2018 to reach $17.1 billion by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% for the period of 2018-2023.

Request for Report sample : https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11597

Report Scope:

This study is an update of report BIO055B, published in November 2015. The main objective is to update market trends, market estimates, product offerings and technological advancements that occurred after that date and assess its growth potential over the five-year period from 2018 to 2023. The following are the key market estimation updates included in the current update version –

– Analytical techniques have been divided into separation and detection techniques, with market estimates and forecasts provided at global and regional levels.

– Separation techniques have been divided into liquid chromatography (specifically, high-performance liquid chromatography and ultra-performance liquid chromatography), gas chromatography and capillary electrophoresis. Market estimates at subsegment levels and regional levels are provided for all major segments mentioned above.

– Detection techniques have been divided into mass spectrometry, multivariate analysis and spectroscopy techniques (which include nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy and Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy). Market estimates at subsegment levels and regional levels have been provided for all major segments mentioned above.

– The estimates provided for the assays and bioinformatics segments have been updated to reflect current market trends. Additionally, market estimates and forecasts at global and regional levels are also included.

– The current version of the report provides additional information regarding major application segments of metabolomics. On the basis of application areas, market estimates and forecasts are provided for biomarker discovery, drug discovery, toxicology testing, nutrigenomics, functional genomics and other applications at global and regional levels.

– New segments have been added to analyze the global metabolomics market on the basis of major indication areas. Additionally, on the basis of indication, estimates and forecasts are provided for cancer, cardiovascular disorders, neurological disorders, inborn errors of metabolism and others at global and regional levels in the current version.

– In addition, a regional analysis has been provided for the global metabolomics market. In quantitative terms, additional market estimates and forecasts are provided for all products, application and indication segments at regional levels.

The report explores present and future strategies regarding metabolomics by understanding current market adoption and analyzing drivers in terms of scope (i.e., more applications) and maturity in terms of user adoption, collaboration with regulators and the emergence of standards.

This report highlights the main segments in the metabolomics market: assays, technological platforms required for metabolomic research, bioinformatic solutions essential for data processing and analysis, and the main applications of the metabolomic approach in different areas of industry. It discusses its major players and current and future trends and influences. Drivers and challenges in each subsegment of this industry are described in detail, including forecasts for the next five years.

Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/11597

This report also analyzes key marketed products, recent product launches and the regulatory landscape across different demographics. An overview is provided of the demographics of key regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Potential growth at regional and country levels is also covered. The strategies of global companies engaged in the metabolomic space and profiles of top companies are covered.

Clinical biomarkers used in metabolomic research are not included in this report.

Report Includes:

– 86 data tables and 16 additional tables

– Brief overview and industry analysis of the global markets for metabolomics technologies

– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2016 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Assessment of the key marketed products and recent product launches, regulatory landscape across different demographics covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East

– Examination of the main structure of the metabolomics market by segments, key application areas, and market participants

– Market dynamics and estimated data regarding metabolomics by technological platforms (analytical instruments), detection techniques, separation techniques, assays, disease indication types, applications and geographical regions

– Identification of leading biotechnology companies poised to introduce products during the forecast period, and their impact on the face of the competitive environment

– Detailed profiles of the leading companies in the metabolomics market, including LECO Corp., Metabolon Inc., Shimadzu Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Waters Corp.

Summary

The global metabolomics market is expected to reach about REDACTED by 2023, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED from 2018 through 2023. The major drivers of market growth are increasing investment in metabolomic research through public and private funding, increasing applications of metabolomics in personalized medicine, increasing R&D funding for pharmaceutical and biotech companies and increasing technological advancements in this market arena. However, the shortage of qualified technicians, high cost of tools and instruments, and the complexity associated with metabolomic data examination and processing pose threats to market growth.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected]: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/11597/Single

Based on products, the separation technique market accounted for REDACTED of the global metabolomics market in 2017. However, the bioinformatic market is expected grow at the highest CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. High growth in this application segment is mainly attributed to the increasing usage of different bioinformatic platforms in various metabolomic applications such as drug discovery and development and the benefit of smooth technological workflow with the precise,reliable and transparent data processing benefits gained from it.

The geographic analysis reveals that North America dominated the market in 2017, accounting for the largest share, REDACTED, of the global metabolomics market. This market is projected to reach REDACTED billion by 2023 from REDACTED in 2018, at a CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period. The dominance of North America is justified by the presence of a wide pool of market players offering their products in the metabolomics market. These companies include Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, BrukerCorp., Danaher Corp., Human Metabolome Technologies Inc., LECO Corp., Metabolon Inc., Shimadzu Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Waters Corp., among others.

In addition, easy availability of technologically advanced products and significant investments in metabolomic-based research in drug discovery studies, personalized medicine and cancer therapeutics will also drive the North American market during the forecast period. For instance, as of 2017, the United States’ Congress has increased its budget for medical research by allocating REDACTED to medical research at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Also, Congress has increased cancer research funding to about REDACTED. However, the market for metabolomics in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific’s high growth rate is

attributed to unmet healthcare needs, high prevalence of cancer, high investments in metabolomic-based research, improving pharmaceutical research infrastructure and growing R&D funding for cancer drug discovery and personalized medicine opportunities.