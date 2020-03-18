Mesalamine Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2020 – 2027

Mesalamine is used in the treatment of ulcerative colitis (a condition which causes swelling in the lining of the colon) and other inflammatory bowel diseases. It is a prescription drug and contains 5-aminosalicylic acid, which helps in reducing inflammation in the intestine.

Ulcerative colitis (UC) is a chronic disease of the GI tract that causes mucosal inflammation in the colon. The increasing prevalence of ulcerative colitis and inflammatory disorders is increasing the demand of mesalamine. Inflammatory bowel disease such as Crohn’s disease and Crohn’s disease affects a vast population worldwide. For instance, as per the Colitis Foundation of America, approximately 1.6 million Americans are suffering from IBD. Moreover, increasing research and development and improving healthcare expenditure in developing countries is further facilitating the growth of the market.

The key players influencing the market are:

– Mylan N.V.

– Teva Pharmaceuticals

– Ferring B.V.

– Allergan

– Bausch Health Companies Inc

– Zydus Cadila

– COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS

– Tillotts Pharma AG

– Shire plc

– Pfizer

Mesalamine Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2020 – 2027, considering 2020 as the base year and 2020 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

