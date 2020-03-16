Menthol Market Reflecting a CAGR of XX% During the Forecast Period 2019 – 2032

The global Menthol market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Menthol market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

In the Menthol market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Menthol market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.

Global Menthol market report on the basis of market players

In terms of geography, Asia Pacific is the largest consumer of menthol riding on high sales of end use application products of menthol such as foods, beverages, beauty products, toothpastes and dental care products among other personal care products to its large population base. Major industrial economies including China, India, Japan and South Korea are the major consumers of menthol for application in a variety of fast moving consumer goods. Two of the most populated countries, China and India are situated in Asia. Both these countries are growing rapidly and witnessing rising disposable income and purchase power parity of the general population. This in turn is expected to drive demand for consumer goods and further for menthol. North America is another major consumer for menthol especially in the personal care and beauty products. In Rest of the World, Brazil, Argentina and South Africa contribute to major demand for the market. Europe is expected to witness comparatively slower growth than other regions.

Some of the market players include J M Loveridge plc, Procter and Gamble, Natural Sourcing Inc., and spectrum chemicals among many others.

