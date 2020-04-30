Men’s Athletic Socks Market Growth Market Huge Growth By Leading Key Players – ASICS Corporation, VF Corporation (VFC), Under Armour

Athletic socks are a kind of sock. Due to the thicker lines and the number of roots, the texture is thick and strong, suitable for sports enthusiasts. Athletic socks can be worn comfortably and can protect the feet. They are more absorbent and wicking than ordinary socks, so they are named sports socks.

According to the report, the global Men’s Athletic Socks market was valued around USD 11.7 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach around USD 24.16 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of slightly above 10.09% between 2019 and 2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report : Nike, Adidas, PUMA, New Balance, Skechers, ASICS Corporation, VF Corporation (VFC), Anta, Under Armour, Wolverine Worldwide, Hanesbrands, Li Ning, Lululemon Athletica, Xtep, 361o.

APAC is slated to be the dominant regional market and is estimated to hold about 45% market share by the end of the forecast period. The APAC and Europe regional markets collectively accounted for approximately 2/3rd of the total revenue generated in 2016

Athletic socks are the leading segment by product type and is projected to grow at 8.0% CAGR in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The athletic socks and casual socks segment collectively contributed more than 50% of the total revenue in 2016.

This report segments the global Men’s Athletic Socks Market on the basis of Types are :

Cotton Blend

Wool

Polyester

Other Polymer

Others

On The basis Of application, the Global Men’s Athletic Socks Market is Segmented into :

Kids

Adults

Regions covered By Men’s Athletic Socks Market Report 2019 to 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

At last, the report gives the inside and out examination of the Men’s Athletic Socks Market took after by the above components, which are useful for organizations or individuals for the development of their present business or the individuals who are hoping to enter in Men’s Athletic Socks industry.

