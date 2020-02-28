MEMS FOUNDRY MARKET 2020 ILLUMINATED BY NEW REPORT – MICROSYSTEMS, INC.,GLOBALFOUNDRIES U.S. INC.,IMT FOUNDRY

The MEMS Foundry Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading MEMS Foundry market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

A MEMS (micro-electromechanical system) is a small miniature machine with both mechanical and electronic components and physical dimensions ranging from several millimeters to less than one micrometer. The MEMS Foundry offers the flexibility to use substrate materials like silicon-on-insulator (SOI), Gallium arsenide (GaAs), glass, silicon, quartz, and complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS)-wafers. MEMS Foundry removes the need for customers to use multiple suppliers. At the foundry, the market players offer services with high quality and reliability: prototyping, advanced process development, and low to medium volume manufacturing. MEMS foundry helps in: Metal liftoff processing, Polyimide Processing, and Suspended membrane fabrication, among others.

Top Key Players:-Asia Pacific Microsystems, Inc.,GLOBALFOUNDRIES U.S. Inc.,IMT Foundry,ROHM CO., LTD.,Silex Microsystems,Sony Corporation,STMicroelectronics,Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited,Teledyne Digital Imaging Inc.,X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE

MEMS foundry helps in the reduction of capital requirement, minimizes the time and cost of MEMS by offering standardized wafer manufacturing and production benefits, such as economy of scale, and thus, expected to drive the growth of MEMS foundry outsourcing market during the forecast period. The pure-play MEMS foundries experienced a considerable increase in the past few years; however, the major part of the MEMS foundry outsourcing market is still captured by the Integrated Database Management System (IDMs). The continuous decline in MEMS average selling prices (ASPs) has also forced many IDMs to enter in the market of MEMS foundry outsourcing. Such as, in 2016, Bosch rented its 8″ fab to the fabless MEMS manufacturers. The IDMs have a competitive advantage over the fabless and fab light MEMS players, as they have a high proprietary learning curve in MEMS design or outlet. Moreover, IDMs are also benefited from the economy of scale, particularly from the Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) MEMS.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the MEMS Foundry industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global MEMS foundry market is segmented on the basis of MEMS type, process, and end-user. Based on MEMS type, the MEMS foundry market is segmented into: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Digital Compass, MEMS Microphone, Pressure Sensor, Temperature Sensor, and Others. On the basis of process, the market is segmented into: Film Deposition, Metal Deposition, Thermal, Wafer Bonding, Etch processes, Wet processes, and Wafer level packaging. Based on end-user, the MEMS foundry market is segmented into: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, and Others.

The report analyzes factors affecting MEMS Foundry market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the MEMS Foundry market in these regions

