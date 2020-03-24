Membrane Bioreactors Market size Witness Widespread Expansion During 2023

The global market for membrane bioreactors (MBRs) should grow from $1.9 billion in 2018 to reach $3.8 billion by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7% for the period of 2018-2023.

Report Scope:

The study is divided into chapters dealing with the membrane component of MBRs, the biological component, system configurations, typical MBR performance, cost analyses, system applications, companies active in the market, market share, and industry structure. Quantitative evaluations are given for the major market segments, historically and for a five-year horizon. The global scope of the MBR market is identified within four major geographical regions with information on regional economics, water needs, MBR experience, and proposed projects.

The MBR market in this study is centered on biological/membrane wastewater treatment for the municipal, industrial, and environmental sectors. The evaluated market does not include catalytic membrane reactors or enzymatic membrane reactors.

Report Includes:

– 16 data tables and 29 additional tables

– An overview of the global membrane bioreactors markets used for wastewater treatment

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of CAGRs through 2023

– Assessment of the challenges for major water users specifically in the municipal, industrial, and environmental sectors

– Description of the membrane component of MBRs, the biological component, system configurations, and typical MBR performance

– A look into the system applications, market share, and industry structure

– Detailed profiles of major players active in the market, including Alfa Laval, Asahi Kasei, Evoqua Water Technologies, Hitachi Ltd. and Toray Industries

