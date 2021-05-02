Melamine Polyphosphate Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application | Zhenjiang Sanwa Flame Retardant Technology, JLS Chemical

“

Growth forecast on “ Melamine Polyphosphate Market size | Industry Segment by Applications ( Plastic, Rubber, Fireproof Material (fireproof coating, fireproof paper, fireproof wood, etc.), Polyolefin, Other), by Type ( Particle size: >15 µm, Particle size: 5-15 µm, Particle size: < 5 µm), Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Melamine Polyphosphate Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2026.

Los Angles United States, March 2020: The Melamine Polyphosphate market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Melamine Polyphosphate Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Melamine Polyphosphate market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

The new report offers a powerful combination of latest, in-depth research studies on the Melamine Polyphosphate market. The authors of the report are highly experienced analysts and possess deep market knowledge. Some of the key players operating in this Report are: Sichuan Institute of Fine Chemical Industry Research and Design, Zhenjiang Sanwa Flame Retardant Technology, JLS Chemical, Zhenjiang Xingxing Flame Retardants, Jiangyin Suli Chemical, Novista Group, Shouguang Weidong Chemical, Puyang Chengke Chemical, Shian Chemical, Tianyi, Cnsolver Technology .

This report researches the worldwide Melamine Polyphosphate market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Melamine Polyphosphate breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Melamine polyphosphate is a halogen-free flame retardant, and have very high thermal stability. It can be widely applied in thermoplastic and thermosetting plastics, rubber, fiber, and so on. MPP is especially effective for the glass fiber reinforced polyamide 66 (PA66).

First, China Melamine Polyphosphate industry concentration is relatively low; in the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in Germany and Japan. In China, the manufacturers mainly distribute in Jiangsu, Shandong and Sichuan province. Sichuan Institute of Fine Chemical Industry Research and Design, Zhenjiang Sanwa Flame Retardant Technology, Jiangyin Suli Chemical, Shouguang Weidong Chemical and Novista Group are the key players in China local market. And there are hardly import products from overseas manufacturers.

Second, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too. They are using high-end equipment and advanced technology.

Third, the export percent of this industry is relatively high. China has huge production and export volume of Melamine Polyphosphate.

Global Melamine Polyphosphate market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2026, from xx Million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Melamine Polyphosphate.

Factors that are responsible for propelling the market growth are looked upon in this research study. Authors of the report has also touched on the major challenges and threats to the overall growth to make the participants aware of the future risks. Current and future Melamine Polyphosphate market trends that are estimated to impact the market growth are mentioned in the report. The report has also sketched out critical parameters like Melamine Polyphosphate pricing, distribution, consumption, profit margin, supply, and revenue.

Market Segmentation:

Key Players:

Sichuan Institute of Fine Chemical Industry Research and Design, Zhenjiang Sanwa Flame Retardant Technology, JLS Chemical, Zhenjiang Xingxing Flame Retardants, Jiangyin Suli Chemical, Novista Group, Shouguang Weidong Chemical, Puyang Chengke Chemical, Shian Chemical, Tianyi, Cnsolver Technology

Segment by Types:

Particle size: >15 µm, Particle size: 5-15 µm, Particle size: < 5 µm

Segment by Applications:

Plastic, Rubber, Fireproof Material (fireproof coating, fireproof paper, fireproof wood, etc.), Polyolefin, Other

Regional Growth

The report offers in-depth analysis of key regional and country-level Melamine Polyphosphate markets, taking into account their market size, CAGR, market potential, future developments, and other significant parameters.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

✒ Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size and CAGR of the global Melamine Polyphosphate market in 2026?

• Which product will gain the highest demand in the global Melamine Polyphosphate market?

• Which application could show the best growth in the global Melamine Polyphosphate market?

• What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in future?

• Which players will lead the global Melamine Polyphosphate market in the coming years?

• Which region will gain the largest share of the global Melamine Polyphosphate market?

Research Methodology

✒ Data triangulation and market breakdown

✒ Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

✒ Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

✒ Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

Table of Contents

Global Melamine Polyphosphate Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Melamine Polyphosphate Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Melamine Polyphosphate Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Particle size: >15 µm

1.4.3 Particle size: 5-15 µm

1.4.4 Particle size: < 5 µm

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Melamine Polyphosphate Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Plastic

1.5.3 Rubber

1.5.4 Fireproof Material (fireproof coating, fireproof paper, fireproof wood, etc.)

1.5.5 Polyolefin

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Melamine Polyphosphate Production

2.1.1 Global Melamine Polyphosphate Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Melamine Polyphosphate Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Melamine Polyphosphate Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Melamine Polyphosphate Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Melamine Polyphosphate Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Melamine Polyphosphate Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Melamine Polyphosphate Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Melamine Polyphosphate Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Melamine Polyphosphate Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Melamine Polyphosphate Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Melamine Polyphosphate Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Melamine Polyphosphate Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Melamine Polyphosphate Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Melamine Polyphosphate Production by Regions

4.1 Global Melamine Polyphosphate Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Melamine Polyphosphate Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Melamine Polyphosphate Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Melamine Polyphosphate Production

4.2.2 United States Melamine Polyphosphate Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Melamine Polyphosphate Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Melamine Polyphosphate Production

4.3.2 Europe Melamine Polyphosphate Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Melamine Polyphosphate Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Melamine Polyphosphate Production

4.4.2 China Melamine Polyphosphate Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Melamine Polyphosphate Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Melamine Polyphosphate Production

4.5.2 Japan Melamine Polyphosphate Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Melamine Polyphosphate Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Melamine Polyphosphate Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Melamine Polyphosphate Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Melamine Polyphosphate Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Melamine Polyphosphate Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Melamine Polyphosphate Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Melamine Polyphosphate Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Melamine Polyphosphate Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Melamine Polyphosphate Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Melamine Polyphosphate Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Melamine Polyphosphate Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Melamine Polyphosphate Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Melamine Polyphosphate Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Melamine Polyphosphate Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Melamine Polyphosphate Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Melamine Polyphosphate Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Melamine Polyphosphate Revenue by Type

6.3 Melamine Polyphosphate Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Melamine Polyphosphate Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Melamine Polyphosphate Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Melamine Polyphosphate Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Sichuan Institute of Fine Chemical Industry Research and Design

8.1.1 Sichuan Institute of Fine Chemical Industry Research and Design Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Melamine Polyphosphate

8.1.4 Melamine Polyphosphate Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Zhenjiang Sanwa Flame Retardant Technology

8.2.1 Zhenjiang Sanwa Flame Retardant Technology Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Melamine Polyphosphate

8.2.4 Melamine Polyphosphate Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 JLS Chemical

8.3.1 JLS Chemical Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Melamine Polyphosphate

8.3.4 Melamine Polyphosphate Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Zhenjiang Xingxing Flame Retardants

8.4.1 Zhenjiang Xingxing Flame Retardants Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Melamine Polyphosphate

8.4.4 Melamine Polyphosphate Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Jiangyin Suli Chemical

8.5.1 Jiangyin Suli Chemical Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Melamine Polyphosphate

8.5.4 Melamine Polyphosphate Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Novista Group

8.6.1 Novista Group Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Melamine Polyphosphate

8.6.4 Melamine Polyphosphate Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Shouguang Weidong Chemical

8.7.1 Shouguang Weidong Chemical Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Melamine Polyphosphate

8.7.4 Melamine Polyphosphate Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Puyang Chengke Chemical

8.8.1 Puyang Chengke Chemical Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Melamine Polyphosphate

8.8.4 Melamine Polyphosphate Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Shian Chemical

8.9.1 Shian Chemical Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Melamine Polyphosphate

8.9.4 Melamine Polyphosphate Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Tianyi

8.10.1 Tianyi Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Melamine Polyphosphate

8.10.4 Melamine Polyphosphate Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Cnsolver Technology

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Melamine Polyphosphate Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Melamine Polyphosphate Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Melamine Polyphosphate Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Melamine Polyphosphate Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Melamine Polyphosphate Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Melamine Polyphosphate Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Melamine Polyphosphate Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Melamine Polyphosphate Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Melamine Polyphosphate Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Melamine Polyphosphate Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Melamine Polyphosphate Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Melamine Polyphosphate Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Melamine Polyphosphate Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Melamine Polyphosphate Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Melamine Polyphosphate Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Melamine Polyphosphate Upstream Market

11.1.1 Melamine Polyphosphate Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Melamine Polyphosphate Raw Material

11.1.3 Melamine Polyphosphate Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Melamine Polyphosphate Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Melamine Polyphosphate Distributors

11.5 Melamine Polyphosphate Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

