Melamine Market Detailed Analysis and Huge Growth by Top Players – Qatar Melamine Co., Nissan Chemicals Industries Ltd., Borealis AG

The Melamine Market study provides comprehensive data on aspects of competitive intelligence, market research, strategy, planning, pricing and forecasting that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global melamine demand is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% to 3% depending on the overall economic performance of major countries.

The major key players covered in this report:

BASF SE, Sichuan Golden Elephant Chemical Co., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., OCI Melamine Co., Qatar Melamine Co., Nissan Chemicals Industries Ltd., Borealis AG, Cornerstone Chemical Company, Haohua Junhua Group Co. Ltd., Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, Jade Elephant, Zaklady, etc.

Market Insight:

The demand in general to an extent is dependent on the construction sector and other macroeconomic factors. Melamine based adhesives enhance the visual appearance and it also provides durability and fire resistance of the finished wood. Melamine formaldehyde is used as a cross-linking agent in polyester and acrylic among others. Coating applications in the automotive sector accounts for the largest share. Historically the capacity utilization had witnessed a decline in 2008 – 2009 following the onset of the global economic recessionary trend which caused a slowdown in the construction and automotive sector. It was estimated that the global demand during the period declined by around 12% with all major regions witnessing a decline.

The market bounced back in 2010 on the back of the recovery in the major economies and developments in Asia-Pacific. Historically, Western Europe was the largest melamine market but has lost its market share to China, which is now the biggest market globally accounting for almost 45% of the global demand. China is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period while other countries in Asia-Pacific will are estimated to grow between 2% to 3% annually.

The major application of the melamine are laminates, wood adhesives, surface coatings, moulding compounds, paper coatings, textile treatment, flame retardants and others. Wood products sector which includes laminates and wood adhesives account for a share of more than 70% of the total global melamine consumption as of 2017.

Regions covered By Melamine Market Report.

North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis of segmentation help in offering precise results about the markets related to the industry.

