Meetings, Incentives, Conferences And Exhibitions (MICE)Ê Market Overview, Scope and Advancement Outlook Till 2025

The global Meetings, Incentives, Conferences And Exhibitions (MICE)Ê industry size was USD 906 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach USB 1,639.3 billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.9% from 2019 to 2025.

This industrial complex, consisting of the participants, sponsors, planners, convention and visitor bureaus, meeting place, accommodation, and suppliers are generally involved in the planning and execution of the event. This industry provides an easy and convenient method for organizing the event and helps choose the right destination, which is the basis of a successful event. Market tourism industry group has witnessed an exponential growth due to rapid globalization and the expansion of the service industry, and the continuing evolution of the scientific and technological innovation.

According to Shankar Bhandalkar, Senior Research Analyst, Consumer Goods, Allied Market Research, New MICE industry trends such as the rise of social media, tailor-made experience, a shift toward virtual and augmented elements, and demand for non-traditional event space encourages global MICE industry

In regional terms, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate of 8.6% during the forecast period. The area is significantly driven by emerging countries such as Singapore, China, and India. In addition, ease visa restrictions, investment in better infrastructure, and the high demand in commercial aviation more fuel the growth of the MICE industry

The Meetings, Incentives, Conferences And Exhibitions (MICE)Ê market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Meetings, Incentives, Conferences And Exhibitions (MICE)Ê Market on the basis of Types are:

Meetings

Incentives

Conventions

Exhibitions

On The basis Of Application, the Global Meetings, Incentives, Conferences And Exhibitions (MICE)Ê Market is

Academic Feild

Business Feild

Political Field

Others

Regions Are covered By Meetings, Incentives, Conferences And Exhibitions (MICE)Ê Market Report 2019 to 20 25:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

