Medium Format Camera Market Cross US$ 7.9 Billion by 2024 | CAGR 11.8%

According to new report by IMARC Group, titled “Medium Format Camera Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, estimates that the global medium format camera market reached value of US$ 16.6 Billion in 2018. A medium format camera uses a 120-film size or a digital imaging sensor which mimics the frame. This format is used for capturing images that are slightly smaller than the large format film size (102x127mm) but are bigger than those taken using full-frame sensors. A medium format camera provides sharp images and their quality does not degrade when cropped or zoomed in. However, these cameras do not have a standard size which can vary depending on the brand. Due to their superior image quality and unbeatable color reproduction, medium format cameras are increasingly being used for commercial photography in the advertising and fashion industries.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/medium-format-camera-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

Medium format cameras offer the liberty to use interchangeable camera components to their users, allowing them to switch from film to digital mode, or vice versa. In addition to this, due to different medium format film sizes, the images can be shot in a variety of aspect ratios like 1:1 (square) and 4:3 (rectangular) so as to provide versatility in photography. These factors allow the users to customize the camera according to their photographic requirements, owing to which the demand for medium format cameras is rising among photographers. Apart from this, unlike other high-end devices, medium format cameras have the capability to combine the features of a wide-angle lens and a long lens in a single device. Moreover, several camera brands are investing in R&D activities to come up with lighter and more compact camera bodies with the same shooting capabilities. This is anticipated to create a positive outlook for the medium format camera market in the near future. As a result, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 7.9 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.8% during 2019-2024.

Buy full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/medium-format-camera-market

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Medium Format Camera Market: Performance by Region:

1. Asia Pacific

2. Europe

3. North America

4. Latin America

5. Middle East and Africa

Region-wise, the medium format camera market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Currently, North America is the biggest market for medium format cameras, accounting for the majority of the total market share.

Competitive Landscape:

1. Market Structure

2. Market Breakup by Key Players

3. Key Players Profiles

The competitive landscape has also been analyzed along with the profiles of the leading players operating in the medium format camera market. Some of these players include Phase One, Hasselblad, and Leica.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group