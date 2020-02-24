Medical Water Chillers Market 2019: Industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.3% | Top Key Players: Carrier Corporation, Lytron

A water chiller is a mechanical device used to facilitate heat exchange from water to a refrigerant in a closed loop system. Chillers have widespread industrial applications. They are also in huge demand in the Beverages, Plastics, and Medical industries. Chillers are available in different sizes and cooling capacities and have a range of energy consumption levels to meet the requirements of end-users.

The worldwide market for Medical Water Chillers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.3% over the next five years, will reach 1550 million US$ in 2023, from 1010 million US$ in between 2017 and 2023.

Some of the key players in Global Medical Water Chillers market are:

Dimplex Thermal Solutions

Filtrine

Parker (Hyperchill)

Carrier

Johnson Thermal Systems

American Chillers

KKT chillers

Lytron

General Air Products

Cold Shot Chillers

Motivair Corporation

Ecochillers

This report focuses on the Medical Water Chillers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market competition is intense. Dimplex Thermal Solutions, Filtrine, Parker, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and hold the key technologies and patents, with high-end customers. They have formed global market channel of the industry. However, with the future ending market, there will be more manufacturers in the future.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Air-cooled Water Chillers

Water-cooled Water Chillers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Cooling MRIs

Cooling CTs

Cooling Linear Accelerators

Other Medical use

