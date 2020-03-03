Medical waste management market is anticipated to grow with the development of technological advancement & government guidelines

BlueWeave Consulting review study of Medical Waste Management Market anticipated to reach US$ XXX Million with a significant CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period of 2015-2025. The growing population across the globe is expanding the number of patients, resulting in the rising volume of medicinal waste. Also, the increasing prevalence of diseases such as cancer & other chronic disorders and increasing geriatric population result in higher demand for these propelled the medical waste management market. The Central Pollution Control Board has additionally issued guidelines on the Central Bio-medical Waste Treatment Facilities (CBWTF). The expanding number of innovative initiatives by the government authorities is driving the medical waste management market. The developing trend of government R&D in technological research are the prime aspects that are straightforwardly responsible for driving the global medical waste management market. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to open growth prospects for the medical waste management market in the forecast period of 2019-25 in the healthcare sector.

In India, the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF), Government of India, declare the Medical Waste Management and Bio-Medical Waste (Amendment) Rules, 2003, to give legal and mandatory guidelines for the healthcare and medical waste management industry.

The developing trend of government R&D in technological research are the prime aspects that are responsible for driving the global medical waste management market. Asia Pacific is anticipated to open growth prospects for the medical waste management market in the forecast duration via, in-progress R&D in the healthcare sector.

Incineration is the most widely and highly preferred method used for medical waste management. Incineration converts the waste material into the flue gas, heat and ash. The ash contains inorganic waste component can be in the shape of solid lumps, and the heat produced is used for electricity production, which is one of the lucrative advantages of incineration method. Additionally, the expansion in technological advancements and the rising generation of excess medical waste over the globe are anticipated to propel the growth of the medical waste management market in the forecast period of 2019-25.

The global medical waste management market is growing at a remarkable rate from the past late years. High investment in the initial setup coupled with lack of industrial recycling facilities, especially in developing countries are some of the underlying factors restraining the growth of the medical waste treatment industry.

Geographically, the medical waste management market is dominated by North America driven by its policy & reforms for medical waste management, rising prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, that require advanced medical & surgical aids, which generate a vast number of by-products and residues to drive the medical waste management market globally in the coming years.