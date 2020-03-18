Medical Tourism Market Size Report by Technology, Application & Geography – Analysis & Forecast to 2025

The global medical tourism market was valued at $53,768 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach at $143,461 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 12.9% from 2018 to 2025.

Top Leading Companies mentioned are

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited

Fortis Healthcare Limited

Asian Heart Institute

KPJ Healthcare Berhad

NTT Medical Center Tokyo

Seoul National University Hospital

UZ Leuven

Wooridul Spine Hospital

Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital

Barbados Fertility Center

Prince Court Medical Centre

Samitivej PCL.

Medical Tourism Key Market Segments:



Dental Treatment

Cosmetic Treatment

Cardiovascular Treatment

Orthopedic Treatment

Cardiovascular Treatment

Orthopedic Treatment

Neurological Treatment

Cancer Treatment

Fertility Treatment

Other Treatments

This report covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. It focuses on the leading and the progressing countries from every region in detail. APAC Region and the United States will continue to play a substantial role that cannot be ignored.

