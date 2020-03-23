Medical Tourism Industry Is Expected To Grow $59.8 Billion At A CAGR Of 16.6% During Forecast Period

The Business Research Company’s Medical Tourism Global Market Report 2020 covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The medical tourism market includes revenues generated by healthcare service providers by diagnosing and treating the patients who travel across international borders to obtain medical treatment. Patients usually travel from countries lacking healthcare infrastructure or having high healthcare costs to major medical centers in developing countries.

Patients travelling across countries for medical treatment are increasingly using electronic health records to store information related to health in digital format. Electronic health record is the systematic collection of patient health and medical examination reports stored electronically. The High healthcare cost in developed countries is driving growth in the medical tourism industry as developing countries are able to provide cheaper treatment. Patients usually travel to developing countries with quality healthcare infrastructure and low healthcare costs.

Medical Tourism Market, Segmentation

By Type

Cosmetic Treatment

Dental Treatment

Cardiovascular Treatment

Orthopedics Treatment

Bariatric Treatment

Fertility Treatment

Ophthalmic Treatment

Others

Few Points From Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Medical Tourism Market Characteristics

3. Medical Tourism Market Size And Growth

4. Medical Tourism Market Segmentation

5. Medical Tourism Market Regional And Country Analysis

……

25. Medical Tourism Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Global Medical Tourism Market

27. Medical Tourism Market Trends And Strategies

28. Medical Tourism Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

29. Appendix

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the medical tourism market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the medical tourism market are Apollo Hospital Enterprise Limited, Prince Court Medical Center, Bumrungrad International Hospital, KPJ Healthcare Berhad, Fortis Health Ltd.

