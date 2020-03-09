Medical Telemetry Market Insights Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

Medical Telemetry is a programmed solution that allows wireless transmission of data from various remote sources. These devices analyses data from special equipment to track a patient’s heart rate, blood pressure, breathing and other vitals.

The Medical Telemetry market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as rising incidents of cardiovascular disorder, increasing awareness among patients, and healthcare practitioners adopting technologically advanced products. Nevertheless, high capital investments related to telemetry is expected to restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

Siemens AG GE Healthcare Philips Healthcare Finmeccanica SPA Honeywell International Inc. Biotelemetry, Inc. IBM Corp Lindsay Corporation Spacelabs Medical Nihon Kohden

The global Medical Telemetry market is segmented on the basis of Component, Service, Application and End User. Based on Component the market is segmented into Hardware, Software. Based on Service the market is segmented into Real-Time, Store and Forward, Remote Monitoring. Based on Application the market is segmented into Radiology, Cardiology, Urgent Care, Remote ICU, Psychiatry, Dermatology. Based on End User the market is segmented into Payers, Providers, and Patients.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Medical Telemetry market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Medical Telemetry market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Medical Telemetry market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Medical Telemetry market in these regions.

