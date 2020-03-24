Medical Smart Textile Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Technology (Smart Fabric Technology, Textile Sensors, Wearable Technology, Joining technology); Application (Bio-Monitoring, Surgery, Hygiene, Drug-Release System, Therapy and Wellness); End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Academic & Industrial Research, Others) and Geography is a specialized and in-depth study of the Medical Smart Textile industry with a focus on the global market trend. The medical smart textile market is expected to grow in coming years owing to factors such as increase in demand for medical sensors and monitoring devices in healthcare, advancement in methods of diagnosis and increase in research and development in the medical smart textiles. However the higher cost of smart textiles is expected to restrain the market growth.

Some of the key players influencing the market are

International Fashion Machines

Textronics

GENTHERM

Sensoria

PatienTech Company

ThermoSoft International Corporation

AiQ Smart Clothing

Nike, Inc.

Koninklijke Ten Cate bv

The smart textiles are fabrics integrated with technologies that provide the wearer with increased functionality. Smart textiles are new in the field of research and has wide range of application in healthcare such as health monitoring, protection and safety and healthy lifestyle. The sensors that are integrated into textiles and have contact with body part are able to capture physiological signals, senses and react to the environmental conditions. These textile sense and react to the external stimuli like thermal, magnetic, chemical, mechanical, electrical, or other.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Medical Smart Textile market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Medical Smart Textile market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Medical Smart Textile market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Medical Smart Textile market in these regions.

Also, key Medical Smart Textile market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Report Spotlights

Progressive industry trends in the Medical Smart Textile market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

Quantitative analysis of the global market from 2018 to 2027

Estimation of global demand across various industries

PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry to predict market growth

Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario and global demand

Market trends and outlook coupled with factors driving and restraining the growth of the global market

Decision-making process by understanding strategies that underpin commercial interest with regard to global market growth

Global market size at various nodes of market

Detailed overview and segmentation of the global market, as well as its dynamics in the industry

Global market size in various regions with promising growth opportunities

