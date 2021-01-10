Medical Scheduling Software Market to Reach US$ 789.56 Mn at CAGR of 13.0% in 2027

“The global medical scheduling software market expected to be US$ 267.83 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to reach US$ 789.56 Mn by 2027.”

Europe is the second largest geographic market and is expected to be the second largest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The region has witnessed several technological advancements in the field of healthcare by the incorporation of digital technology in order to increase the efficiency of healthcare facilities in the region. The growth is driven by the factors such as, adoption of reforms to reduce waiting times, growth of the private healthcare sector as well as increase in the use of information technology in healthcare industry.

Patient-centric care is defined as healthcare system that establishes partnership among practitioners and patients to ensure the decisions are supportive of the patient’s demands and needs. In recent years, advanced technologies are being utilized through which personalized data and interactions prompted by the patient are able to be managed by the patient as well as the provider. Smartphones are known as significantly important tools that help to change health-related behaviors and to manage hospital schedules by patients and medical staff.

Major problems of hospitals often depend on a poor management of patient flow, with common witnessed problems such as clinical mistakes, queues and delays, under- and over-capacity utilization, patient acceptance in inappropriate settings, variability of workload and stress for hospital staff. Thus, moving away of hospitals from self-referential designs to a patient-centric and convenient approach for both the healthcare providers as well as the patients with the help of medical scheduling software is expected to promote the growth of the market over the forecast years.

Increasing Usage of Smartphones, Tablets & Pads To Boost Adoption Of Solutions

Advancements in technology have always had major impact in the field of medicine. Smartphone is one of the most dynamic and ubiquitous trend in communication. Mobile phones can also be used for communicating through different platforms such as email, performing Internet searches, and various other applications. Smartphones are one of the fastest growing sectors in the technology industry, and its impact in medicine has already been observed significantly. Smartphones aren’t just making it easier in terms of day to day chores; the technology is also streamlining care for both physicians and patients.

Hospitals are making significant investments in smartphone and secure mobile platforms to enable communications between clinicians and between them and patients, according to a new survey. Clinicians will often use both a hardened device and a consumer-grade smartphone to communicate with one another and patients. For example, purpose-built devices can be integrated with in-hospital patient call systems, so nurses are paged when a patient hits the call button, increasing responsiveness. The increasing use of smartphones are thereby expected to provide opportunities for the rising use of mobile-based applications by both healthcare providers and patients to streamline workflow and avoid inconvenience such as hospital waiting time, availability of admission beds and others.

