MEDICAL ROBOTICS AND COMPUTER – ASSISTED SURGERY MARKET 2020 TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT WITH LEADING PLAYERS INTUITIVE SURGICAL, ETHICON, THINK SURGICAL, HANSEN MEDICAL, STRYKER

The worldwide market for Medical Robotics and Computer – Assisted Surgery is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study. MRCAS equipment is defined as computer- or microprocessor-enabled devices and accessories that are physically situated in the operating room and directly assist the surgeon in planning and carrying out surgical procedures.

The growth of this market was majorly attributed to the shifting trends from wheelchair to robotic rehabilitation therapy, growing focus on hospital infrastructure improvisation, and increasing healthcare expenditure. Likewise, the use of hospital and pharmacy robotics have led to cost-cutting in hospital expenditure and reduction in cases of hospital-acquired infection, which further supplements the adoption of hospital and pharmacy automation robots.

North America is anticipated to remain the highest revenue-generating region, owing to widespread adoption of surgical robotics along with the non-invasive robotic radio surgical solutions.

The growth of medical robotics and computer assisted surgery market in Europe is primarily characterized by the increase in geriatric & amputee population, high incidence of chronic diseases, and growing investment on hospital infrastructure. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly because of the increasing healthcare expenditure, growing awareness of advanced robotic solutions for several health conditions, and increase in disposable income.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

• Intuitive Surgical

• Ethicon

• Think Surgical

• Hansen Medical

• Stryker

• Renishaw

• Transenterix

• Mazor Robotics

• Hologic

• …

Market Segment By Type –

• Surgical Robotics

• Rehabilitation Robotics

• Non-Invasive Radiosurgery Robotics

• Hospital & Pharmacy Robotics

Market Segment By Application –

• Gynecology

• Urology

• Orthopedic

• Neurology

• General surgeries

This report focuses on the Medical Robotics and Computer – Assisted Surgery in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

