Medical Nutrition Market Latest Trend , Industry Revenue, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2025

Medical nutrition is basically a medical therapeutic composition which is developed to fulfill the patients’ medical needs that have a specific deficiency of nutrients due to some medical conditions in such a manner to support their physical maintenance, symptoms management, and treatment procedure. A medical nutrient mainly focuses on the essential nutrients required for patients’ health management. The composition of medical nutrients basically based on the required nutrition in patients’ assesses health status. Medical nutrients help in boosting the immune system of the patients and also support their medical condition against the disease. Individuals suffering or infected from diseases such as HIV/AIDS, Alzheimer’s, sarcopenia, diabetes, and obesity required medical nutrients to maintain their health status.

Medical Nutrition Market is valued at USD 41,656.3 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 69,109.8 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period.

Medical nutrients play a vital in for the growth of Nutraceuticals industry. It is used by healthcare professionals and dieticians as drug supplements in conventional therapies. Medical nutrition includes diet modification, counseling and education, tube feeding, medical food, intravenous nutrition, and understanding of self-diagnosis medication. Increasing illness incidences rate, premature birth, and rising geriatric health-conscious population are some of the major factors raising the medical nutrients market growth.

Medical nutrition market report is segmented on the basis of product type, application, distribution channel, regions and country level. Based upon product type, medical nutrition market is classified into pediatric nutrients, parenteral nutrients and enteral nutrients. On the basis of application, the market is classified into cancers, HIV/AIDS, alzheimer disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes mellitus, eating disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, immune system disorders, involuntary weight loss, kidney disease, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is classified into hospitals pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug stores, online stores, and others.

The regions covered in this Medical Nutrition Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of Medical Nutrition is subdivided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players –

The major players operating in the Medical Nutrition market are Grifols S.A., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Abbott Nutrition, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Danone Nutricia, Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, Nestlé, Danisco, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Baxter Healthcare Corporation, and Fresenius Kabi AG and Others.

Poor Lifestyle, Unhealthy Diet and Rising Geriatric Population are the Major Factors Driving Factors for the Growth of This Market

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer coupled with the growing aging population is the key factor driving the market growth. These rising patient pools have stimulated the market opportunity for medical nutrition practitioners. Increasing obesity due to rising consumption of junk food and poor lifestyle coupled with a lack of physical activities will boost the market growth. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study, in America, more than 30-35% of majority population aged 25 years and below consumes junk food on a daily basis which leads to the development of conditions like obesity, diabetes, and heart-related diseases.

Rising geriatric population suffering from conditions like lack of nutrients in the body, poor appetite, and digestive problems also expected to increase the demand for better product options to fulfill their needs and thus increase the market growth. Lack of nourishment due to premature birth is a major concern among parents. This increasing pre-mature birth rate will drive demand and market growth of medical nutrients. According to the World Health Organization, more than 15 Mn preterm babies are born each year, globally. However strict regulations relating to medical nutrition solutions coupled with lack of awareness especially in the developing region countries such as South Africa, India, and China is expected to restrict the growth of the market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the Most Prominent Market for the Medical Nutrition

Geographically, Medical Nutrition Market report is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific is expected to the most prominent market show high CAGR growth over the forecast period. The increasing growth of this segment is mainly due to a large malnutrition patient pool and the increasing severe chronic diseases incidence rate in the region. Moreover, increasing metabolic disorders and rising disposable income coupled with rising awareness and health-conscious population also expected to witness high growth in this region over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:-

By Product Type:

Padiatric Nutrition

Parenteral Nutrition Additives-based Products Amino Acid-based Products Dextrose-based Products Fat-based Products

Enteral Nutrition Elemental/ Semi- Elemental Standardized Specialized Enteral Nutrition



By Medical Condition:

Cancers

HIV/AIDS

Alzheimer Disease

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Diabetes Mellitus

Eating Disorders

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Immune System Disorders

Involuntary Weight Loss

Kidney Disease

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hospitals Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Stores

Others

