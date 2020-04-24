Medical Lifting Sling Market studies 2019 with top Companies profile like PRISM MEDICAL UK, Guldmann, Inc., Invacare Corporation.,GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC

Global Medical Lifting Sling market is a complete background analysis of industry, which includes an assessment of the parental market. The Medical Lifting Sling market report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin. The global Medical Lifting Sling market report also contains the drivers and restrains for the market that are derived from SOWT analysis, and also shows what all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations by the several key players and brands that are driving the market are by systemic company profiles.

Global medical lifting sling market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 11.05% in the forecasted period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to aged population government policies and prevalence of life style diseases.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global medical lifting sling market are PRISM MEDICAL UK, Guldmann, Inc., Invacare Corporation.,GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC., Hillrom Services Inc, Groupe WINNCARE, Human Care HC AB, Joerns Healthcare LLC, Cortland Limited, DJO Global, Osprey Sling Company, Arjo. , Handicare Group AB , Antano & Harini, Medical Depot, Inc., The Pelican Group., S, Etac AB, BLUE CHIP MEDICAL , McKesson Specialty Health and others.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-medical-lifting-sling-market

Global Medical Lifting Sling Market By Product (Transfer Slings, Universal Slings, Hammock Slings, Standing Slings, Seating Slings, Toileting Slings, Bariatric Slings, Others Slings) Material (Nylon Slings, Padded Slings, Mesh Slings, Canvas Slings, Other Material) Usage Type (Disposable Slings, Reusable Slings) End User (Hospitals, Home Care Facilities, Elderly Care Facilities, Other End Users), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Competitive Analysis:

Global medical lifting sling market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of medical lifting sling market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Medical Lifting Sling Market

Medical lift sling is a tool which is used to support the patient in the hospital or treatment centers during the time of their treatment. It has a hydraulic lift which is patient friendly as it is very easy to operate. It is made from nylon, mesh and various other components and is commercially available in the stores in the form of U or C. It helps in restricting the mobility the patient, which is very essential in the recovery process of the patients.

Market Drivers

Rapid growth in geriatric population drives the market growth

Government policies promoting the employment of medical lifting slings is enhancing the market growth

Increasing prevalence of life style diseases is acting as a catalyst for the market growth

High recovery price of injuries is propelling the market to grow

Market Restraints

Dearth of skilled training and adequate information necessary to control medical lifting slings is hindering the market growth

Difficulties in handling weighty patients is restraining the market growth

Grab Your Report at an Impressive 30% Discount! Please click [email protected]

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-medical-lifting-sling-market

Segmentation: Global Medical Lifting Sling Market

By Product

Transfer Slings

Universal Slings

Hammock Slings

Standing Slings

Seating Slings

Toileting Slings

Bariatric Slings

Others Slings

By Material

Nylon Slings

Padded Slings

Mesh Slings

Canvas Slings

Other Material Polypropylene Cotton)



By Usage Type

Disposable Slings

Reusable Slings

By End User

Hospitals

Home Care Facilities

Elderly Care Facilities

Other End Users Emergency Medical Services Long-term Acute Care Facilities Trauma Centers Nursing Homes



Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Savaria Corporation acquired the leading manufacturer of patent transfer slings and accessories, Silvalea. The acquisition will provide the sling manufacturing expertise and technical knowhow to accelerate the production of custom slings for the customers of Savaria Corporation. The company will also be able to expand its portfolio of patient lifts and pressure care products along with enhanced quality of the products

In July 2019, Prism Medical UK acquired the Country Durham Company which is well-established in the manufacturing and supplying of quality sling products. This acquisition aims to expand the product portfolio and service offerings in the market integrating the expert knowledge and skills to its customer base so that it can retain an increased customer satisfaction

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global medical lifting sling market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]