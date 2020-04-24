Medical imaging workstations market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1773.14 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased levels of innovative product variations being marketed by major manufacturers along with increased focus on advancing the solution offerings associated with the product.
The medical imaging workstations business report analyses and examines the important industry trends, market size, market share estimates, and sales volume with which businesses can guess the strategies to increase their return on investment (ROI). A DBMR team of experts and professionals from various streams and verticals bring along crucial tried-and-tested skills, approaches, and techniques to conduct research and analysis, and deliver accurate and reliable forecasts on all global markets. This medical imaging workstations report is present across several pages and provides most recent industry data, market future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global medical imaging workstations market are Accuray Incorporated; Alma IT Systems; Ampronix; CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION; Capsa Healthcare; Carestream Health; Carl Zeiss AG; FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation; GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; Hologic, Inc.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Medicor Imaging; Pie Medical Imaging B.V.; NVIDIA Corporation; Siemens Healthcare GmbH; Cerner Corporation; Materialise; Modernsolid Industrial Co., Ltd; HP Development Company, L.P.; afcindustries.com; Chimaera GmbH; Metaltronica S.p.A.; PLANMED OY; PaxeraHealth and Ultraviol among others.
Segmentation: Global Medical Imaging Workstations Market
By Modality
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
- Computed Tomography (CT)
- Ultrasound
- Mammography
- Direct Digital Radiography
- Digital X-Ray Computed Radiography
- Others
By Components
- Visualization Software
- Display Units
- Display Controller Cards
- Central Processing Units (CPUs)
- Others
By Usage Mode
- Thin Client
- Thick Client
By Application
- Diagnostic Imaging
- Clinical Review
- Advanced Imaging
- 3D Imaging
- Others
By Clinical Specialty Type
- Oncology
- Cardiology
- General Imaging/Radiology
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- Orthopedics
- Liver
- Neuro
- Breast Health
- Urology
- Others
By End-Users
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Centers
- Ambulatory Centers
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Market Drivers
- Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and patient pool suffering from various disorders requiring imaging diagnostic procedures; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market
- Increasing preference of consumers to utilize medical imaging workstations; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market
- Formulation of various healthcare facilities is expected to positively affect the growth of the market
- Growth in adoption of digital operations to improve operations and automate the medical imaging processes; this factor is expected to foster growth of the market
Market Restraints
- Large financial costs associated with the product offerings is expected to act as a restraint to the growth of the market
- Lack of technically knowledgeable professionals competent to handle these systems is expected to restrain the growth of the market
Table Of Content:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Market Landscape
Part 04: Market Sizing
Part 05: Market Segmentation By Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers And Challenges
