Medical Imaging Workstations Market Analysis-Global and Regional Industry Forecast 2019-2024

Description

This report provides insight into the current market scenario, structure and practices.

Market landscape and market scenario includes:

• Current market size estimate

• Revenues by players – Top 5 Companies

• Market size by product categories

• Market size by regions/country

Market structure details the value chain, Players’ presence across products, market trends, distribution practices and pricing.

The report also provides a snapshot of key competition, past market trends with forecast over the next 5 years, anticipated growth rates and the principal factors driving and impacting growth

Analysis and market data has been derived through secondary and primary sources.

Segmentation in the report

By Component:

1. CPU

2. Hardware

3. Image Software

By Modality:

1. Magnetic Resonance Imaging

2. Computed Tomography

3. Ultrasound

4. Mammography

5. Others

Companies covered in the report are:

1. Accuray Incorporated

2. Alma Medical Imaging (Part of Alma It Systems)

3. Ampronix

4. Canon

5. Capsa Solutions LLC

6. Carestream Health (A Part of ONEX Corporation)

7. Carl-Zeiss Meditec AG

8. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

9. General Electric Company

10. Hologic

11. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

12. Medicor Imaging (A Part of Lead Technologies)

13. NGI Group

14. PIE Medical Imaging B.V. (Part of PIE Medical N.V)

15. Siemens AG

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Scope and Segmental Definition

1.2. Assumptions & Limitation

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach & Data Sources

2.2. Forecasting Model

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Analyst’s Insights

3.2. Top Line Market estimation

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

4. Market Forces

4.1. Key Industry Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

4.2. Industry Trends

5. Market Outlook by Component (Current size & future market estimates)

5.1. CPU

5.2. Hardware

5.3. Image Software

6. Market Outlook by Modality (Current size & future market estimates)

6.1. Magnetic Resonance Imaging

6.2. Computed Tomography

6.3. Ultrasound

6.4. Mammography

6.5. Others

7. Market Outlook by Application (Current size & future market estimates)

7.1. Diagnostic Imaging

7.2. Clinical Review

7.3. Advanced Imaging

8. Market Outlook by Regions (Current size & future market estimates)

8.1. North America

8.1.1. U.S.

8.1.2. Canada

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Germany

8.2.2. France

8.2.3. UK

8.2.4. Rest of Europe

8.3. Asia Pacific

8.3.1. Japan

8.3.2. China

8.3.3. India

8.3.4. Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4. Rest of the World

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Market Share/Market Ranking Analysis

9.2. Competitive Market Scenario (New Product Innovations, Key Strategic Moves & Partnerships, Start-ups Ecosystem)

10. Company Profiles Includes: Company Overview, Product & Services Offerings, Financials (only for listed companies), New Developments and Innovation)

10.1. Accuray Incorporated

10.2. Alma Medical Imaging (Part of Alma It Systems)

10.3. Ampronix

10.4. Canon

10.5. Capsa Solutions LLC

10.6. Carestream Health (A Part of ONEX Corporation)

10.7. Carl-Zeiss Meditec AG

10.8. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

10.9. General Electric Company

10.10. Hologic

10.11. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

10.12. Medicor Imaging (A Part of Lead Technologies)

10.13. NGI Group

10.14. PIE Medical Imaging B.V. (Part of PIE Medical N.V)

10.15. Siemens AG

