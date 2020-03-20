Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market to Expand Substantially Owing to Technological Innovations During 2019-2026

The global Medical Imaging Equipment Services market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Medical Imaging Equipment Services market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Medical Imaging Equipment Services market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Medical Imaging Equipment Services across various industries.

Companies Profiled in the Report

The report profiles the major players of the global medical imaging equipment services market along with their company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies covered in the report are GE Healthcare (General Electric Company), Hitachi, Ltd., Hologic, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, Universal Hospital Services, Inc., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Althea Group, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION (Canon Inc.), and Carestream Health (ONEX Corporation).

The global medical imaging equipment services market has been segmented as follows:

By Service Provider

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Independent Service Providers

By Service Type

Equipment Removal & Relocation

Equipment Repair & Maintenance

Refurbished Systems

Technical Training

Software Upgrade

By Modality

Computed Tomography (CT)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Ultrasound

X-ray

Others

By End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Geography

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany U.K France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa South Africa GCC Region Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



