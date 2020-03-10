Medical Image Management Market 2019 Analysis and Precise Outlook – Mckesson, General Electric, Fujifilm Holdings

The report titled “Medical Image Management Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

Medical Image management Market was valued at USD 4.19 Billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 7.14Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2016 to 2025.

Major factors contributing to the growth of the medical image management market include technological advancements in diagnostic imaging modalities and image management solutions.

Based on the product, the market is segmented into picture archiving and communication system (PACS), vendor-neutral archive (VNA), and application-independent clinical archive (AICA).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Medical Image Management Market: Mckesson, General Electric, Fujifilm Holdings, Merge Healthcare Incorporated, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Carestream Health, Bridgehead Software, Novarad and others.

Global Medical Image Management Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Medical Image Management Market on the basis of Types are:

Medical Image Management System

Vendor Neutral Archive

Application-Independent Clinical Archive

On the basis of Application , the Global Medical Image Management Market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

ASC

Regional Analysis For Medical Image Management Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Medical Image Management Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Medical Image Management Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Medical Image Management Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Medical Image Management Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Medical Image Management Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

