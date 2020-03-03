Medical Gases Market 2019 to Show Impressive Growth by 2025 | Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research

Medical Gases Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Medical Gases Market place for the forecast 2019– 2025.

Increasing demand for point of care markets and home healthcare is predicted to power the medical gases market by triggering an increment in requirement for packaged medical grade gases.

Scope of The Report:

Medical gases are specialized gases, which are employed for drug processing, medical purposes, and research in biotechnology. The medical gas can be a mixture of different gases or a sole pure gas. The common kinds of gases employed are ammonia, oxygen, nitrous oxide, hydrogen, carbon dioxide, and nitrogen. The gas equipment such as masks and cylinder are employed to deliver and store gas.

The global medical gases market is divided by end user, product type, and geography. The product types include medical gas mixtures, medical gases, medical gas equipment, and biological atmospheres. Medical gases are further divided into medical air, nitrogen gas, helium gas, carbon dioxide gas, oxygen gas, and nitrous oxide gas.

Medical gas mixtures is further divided into breathing zone monitoring calibration standard, lung diffusion mixtures, medical laser gas mixtures, blood gas mixtures, sterlant gas mixtures, and medical drug gas mixtures. Biological atmospheres are further segmented into anaerobic gas mixtures and aerobic gas mixtures.

Medical gas equipment is further divided into masks, air compressors, manifolds, vacuum systems, valves and hose assemblies, outlets, cylinders, alarm systems, regulators, and flow meters. By end users, the market is divided into hospitals, clinics, home healthcare, research institutions, biotechnology industry, and pharmaceutical industry.

Key Players in the Medical Gases Market Report

The major players included in the global medical gases market forecast Airgas, Inc.; The Linde Group; Medical Gas Solutions Ltd.; BeaconMedaes; Praxair, Inc.; Air Products and Chemicals; Matheson Tri-Gas; and Air Liquide among others

Get Discount:https://brandessenceresearch.com/DiscountOffers/RequestOffer/889

IP Multimedia Subsystem Market Key Segments:

By Product Type :

Medical Gases

Nitrogen Gas

Medical Air

Carbon Dioxide Gas

Helium Gas

Nitrous Oxide Gas

Oxygen Gas

Medical Gas Mixtures

Lung Diffusion Mixtures

Breathing Zone Monitoring Calibration Standard

Blood Gas Mixtures

Medical Laser Gas Mixtures

Medical Drug Gas Mixtures

Sterlant Gas Mixtures

Biological Atmospheres

Aerobic Gas Mixtures

Anaerobic Gas Mixtures

Medical Gas Equipment

Air Compressors

Masks

Vacuum Systems

Manifolds

Outlets

Valves and Hose Assemblies

Alarm Systems

Cylinders

Flow meters

Regulators

By End User Type

Clinics

Hospitals

Research Institutions

Home Healthcare

Pharmaceutical Industry

Biotechnology Industry

Increasing Elderly Population Susceptible To Chronic Conditions Is Predicted To Power Growth In The Market

Increasing elderly population susceptible to chronic conditions is predicted to power demand for technically enhanced equipment that help in the treatment and management of different such conditions. Old age elevates the requirement for healthcare by making people more susceptible to diseases particularly pertaining to the respiratory system thereby triggering the rates of patient hospitalization. Statistics recommends that 55–60% of patients admitted in hospitals are treated with medical gases. Hence, with an increase in elderly population all over the world, the requirement for medical gases is predicted to increase considerably.

Increasing demand for point of care markets and home healthcare is predicted to power the medical gases market by triggering an increment in requirement for packaged medical grade gases. The US Congress in July 2012 issued a bill implementing the Food and Drug Safety and Innovation Act. This act is predicted to serve this market as a booster during the coming period due to removal of drug user charges for medical gas makers and establishment of a standard certification procedure for medical gas among others.

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

The Rising Elderly Population Together With Rising Occurrence Of Chronic Diseases Is Predicted To Further Improve The Market Development In North America

The major areas considered in the medical gases market are Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The US is the predicted to lead the overall market with the biggest market share. Moreover, the rising elderly population together with rising occurrence of chronic diseases is predicted to further improve the market development in North America.

Europe closely followed after the North America in terms of market share. Some of the major factors creditable to the development of this area are the attendance of different associations such as the Medical Gas Association (MGA) and European Industrial Gases Association (EIGA) which help in offering standard regulations and rules for medical gas manufacturers.

Get Full information of This [email protected] https://brandessenceresearch.com/healthcare/medical-gases-market-size