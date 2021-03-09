Medical Food Market 2020-2025 | Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth Insights by Top Key Players – Danone, Nestle, Abbott, Targeted Medical Pharma, Primus Pharmaceuticals et al

The Global Medical Foods Market size was valued at USD 13.3 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% by 2023. The key elements driving the market expansion include growing nutritional deficiency, increase in of chronic diseases, and rise in global geriatric population.

This report features the market growth analysis and forecasting for the growth and revenue up to 2023 allied with the xanthan gum Market. This market is segmented on the basis of therapeutic, application, forms and regions. It plays a vital role in providing patients nutrient requirements and overall treatment process. Few medical foods used for ADHD management include Deplin, Vascazen, and Vayarin. The medical foods industry is segmented based on the application such as diabetic neuropathy, ADHD, depression, Alzheimers disease, nutritional deficiency, and others. In 2016, diabetic neuropathy accounted for the largest share in medical food.

Top Key Companies Analyzed in Global Medical Food Market are –

• Danone

• Nestle

• Abbott

• Targeted Medical Pharma

• Primus Pharmaceuticals

• Mead Johnson & Company

• ……

Global Medical Food Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread across 120 pages

