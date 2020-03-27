Medical Feed Additives Market Worldwide Analysis By Size, Trends and Segments Forecast to 2023

The Business Research Company’s Medical Feed Additives Global Market Report 2020 covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.
The medical feed additives market consists of sales of medical feed additives and related services in order to prepare complete food for animals. Medical feed additives help improve the nutritional content and quality of feed, results in better productivity, and prevents animals from diseases. Medical feed additives industry includes companies that produce animal feed additives such as vitamins and probiotic, preservatives, antioxidants, digestibility enhancers, gut flora stabilizers and others.
The overuse and inappropriate use of antibiotics in medical feed additives impacts the health of individuals consuming the animal meat or other related products. Moreover, the health of the animal consuming the feed may also be adversely affected by the antibiotics added to the feed as the excess additive reduces the natural immunity of the animal and increases susceptibility of the livestock to infections.
Medical Feed Additives Market, Segmentation
By Type
Antioxidants
Antibiotics
Probiotics & prebiotics
Enzymes
Amino acids
By Livestock
Ruminants
Poultry
Swine
Aquaculture
By Mixture Type
Supplements
Concentrates
Premix Feeds
Base Mixes
The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the medical feed additives market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.
Some of the major key players involved in the medical feed additives marketare Zoetis Inc., Cargill,, CHS Inc., Purina Animal Nutrition (Land O’ Lakes) and Archer Daniels Midland Company.
