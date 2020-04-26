Medical Equipment Maintenance Market 2020-2025 || Leading Players are AGFA-GEVAERT Canon Inc, Drägerwerk AG & CO. KGaA, Medtronic

Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market is expected to reach USD 48,257.4 million by 2025 from USD 27,060.0 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Some of the major players operating in Medical Equipment Maintenance Market are AGFA-GEVAERT, Canon Inc, Drägerwerk AG & CO. KGaA, Medtronic, Hitachi, Ltd, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, B. Braun, HOYA Corporation among others.

Drivers: Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as rising focus on preventive medical equipment maintenance, increasing preference for purchase of refurbished medical equipment, rising investments of key companies to build healthcare infrastructure, technological advancements for complex equipment maintenance, increasing number of public-private partnerships.

Market Segmentation: Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market

Global medical equipment maintenance market is segmented on the basis of device into imaging equipment, endoscopic device surgical instrument, electro-medical equipment and others. In 2018, imaging equipment is expected to dominate the market with 32.5% market share and is expected to reach 16,350.2 million by 2025, growing at the highest CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Global medical maintenance equipment market is segmented on the basis of services type into preventive maintenance, corrective maintenance, and operational maintenance. In 2018, global preventive maintenance market is expected to dominate market with 45.4% market share and is expected to reach 22,471.7 million by 2025, growing at the highest CAGR of 8.0% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Global medical maintenance equipment market is segmented on the basis of service provider into original equipment manufacturers, independent service organizations and in-house maintenance. In 2018, global medical maintenance equipment original equipment manufacturers market is expected to dominate market with 47.0% market share and is expected to reach 23,052.2 million by 2025, growing at the highest CAGR of 7.9% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Rising Focus On Preventive Medical Equipment Maintenance : –

Medical equipment maintenance consists of preventive, predictive, corrective, operational and other types of maintenance. Preventative maintenance has many advantages over other maintenance as it is performed on regular basis to prevent the equipment from failure. Preventive maintenance is performed all through when the equipment is on functioning to prevent it from unexpected interruption. The preventive maintenance extends the lifecycle of equipment and boosts efficiency for running more efficiently. It lowers the power expenses, improves the performance of assets by increasing uptime and it is helpful to develop customer service.

Preventative maintenance has the advantage of planning over less complex strategies. Unplanned reactive maintenance includes lost production, higher costs for parts and shipping. Planned maintenance helps to reduce the maintenance cost and to save the production downtime equipment would shut down for safety measures and essential parts or supplies are collected to minimize repair time. This maintenance does not require condition-based monitoring, which monitors the current state of the equipment, helps to reduce the requirement and cost to conduct and interpret condition monitoring data.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the trocars market To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Medical Equipment Maintenance Market” and its commercial landscape Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the product approvals, R&D activities, and product launches in the trocars market To understand the future outlook and prospects for Medical Equipment Maintenance market analysis and forecast.

