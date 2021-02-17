Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Key Players, Industry Overview, Applications and Analysis 2027

The medical equipment maintenance market expected to be US$ 16,943.29 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 36,525.26 Mn by 2027.

North America held the largest market share and is expected to be the significant revenue contributor in forecast period. The growth in North America is characterized by growing medical device industry, strict regulations for medical device and increasing efforts in R&D activities as well as other activities undertaken by the market players operating in the market. In addition, technological advancements in the medical device industry has led to complex medical devices ecosystem in the regions and is likely to stimulate the growth of medical equipment maintenance market in North America.

Get sample PDF Copy @

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHC00002593/

Global medical equipment maintenance market, based on the service provider, was segmented as, original equipment manufacturers, independent service organizations, and in-house maintenance. In 2018, original equipment manufacturers held the largest share of the market, by service provider. In addition, the segment is also anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

The market for medical equipment maintenance is expected to grow, owing to factors such as increasing purchase of refurbished medical systems, growing medical equipment market and rising prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, growing public private partnership in healthcare industry is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in coming years.

The major players operating in the medical equipment maintenance market include, Stryker, Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Edward Lifesciences, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Terumo, B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Aramark Services, Inc., and Althea among the others. The market has witnessed various organic as well as inorganic developments during recent years in the medical equipment maintenance market. During April 2019, Stryker launched the LIFEPAK CR2 defibrillator with LIFELINKcentral AED program manager, in the United States.

Buy Now This Report @

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHC00002593/

The report segments the Global medical equipment maintenance market as follows:

Global medical equipment maintenance market – By Device Type

Electromedical Equipment

Endoscopic Devices

Surgical Instruments

Other Medical Equipment

Global medical equipment maintenance market – By Service Type

Preventive Maintenance

Corrective Maintenance

Operational Maintenance

Global medical equipment maintenance market – By Service Provider

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Independent Service Organizations

In-House Maintenance

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Semiconductors, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876 | Email: [email protected]