Medical Device Connectivity Market Consumption Sales By Type, Product Specifications, Market Research Methodology, Market Forecast To 2023

Global Medical Device Connectivity Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Medical Device Connectivity industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Medical Device Connectivity as well as some small players.

companies such as Capsule Tech Inc. deliver connectivity to an ever-growing list of specialized medical devices across the hospital enterprise, such as pediatric ventilators and cerebral oximeters. Furthermore, wireless technology for MDC market is growing rapidly owing to the benefits offered such as cost, portability and maintenance benefits. This acts as an internal substitute for the conventional wired technology. Different end users such as hospitals and home healthcare are switching towards adoption of wireless connectivity over wired.

Majority of American patients support the adoption of home medical devices to improve and manage prolonged chronic conditions. In 2010 Centers for Disease Control, the USA (CDC) reported that 45.2% of the Americans have at least one chronic disease such as asthma, diabetes or heart disease. MDC facilitates the connection of medical devices with physicians to keep a continuous watch on abnormalities of patients at home in a cost effective manner. MDC facilitates the connection of medical devices with physicians to keep a continuous watch on abnormalities of patients at home in a cost effective manner. Without MDC, information related to patients is scattered throughout the hospital. Automating the data transfer from medical devices to EMR facilitates improved communication. Thus clinicians as well as healthcare providers are likely to have all available medical information, which helps in making proper diagnostic decisions. These benefits and advantages of MDC enhance patient healthcare services. Thus clinicians and nurses spend more time on patient care, rather than documentation of data. This improves patient satisfaction as well as patient safety.

The report includes segmentation of MDC market by component type, end user, and geography. Further, it provides current and forecast market size by revenue for the aforementioned categories. Cross sectional analysis for end user and component segments is a part of the scope. Factors influencing and inhibiting the growth of the market have been analyzed. Porter’s five forces analysis offers insights on market competition. An integrated Electronic Medical Record (EMR) is the gateway to help physicians utilize and access the data generated by medical devices and provide an input to physicians so that they can easily keep a track or observe vital signs for chronic conditions. In the U.S., home healthcare showed about 9% year on year growth in 2011-2012 and is expected to rise globally in the coming years owing to growth and development of new technologies such as high speed internet, reliable connectivity. It becomes easy for clinicians to monitor older patients at home with higher accuracy as well as help them to minimize expenses required for patient care in hospitals and nursing homes. All these benefits are driving the demand for home healthcare across the globe, in turn increasing the usage of connected medical devices.

This study includes profile of key players in the market and the strategies adopted by them to sustain the competition. Recent developments and barriers of the market will help emerging players to design their strategies in an effective manner. The study is expected to help solution providers of medical device connectivity in formulating and developing their strategies.

Medical device connectivity market by Component

Wireless hardware Wi-Fi hardware WMTS hardware Bluetooth hardware



Wired hardware

Software

Medical device connectivity market by End user

Hospitals

Home healthcare

Others

Medical device connectivity market by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

