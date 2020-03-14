Medical Device Coatings Market: Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Players

The global market for medical device coating reached $7.1 billion in 2016 and should reach $7.9 billion in 2021, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2%

Report Scope:

This study looks at medical device coatings and surface treatments from the perspective of both the supply and demand side of the equation: coating manufacturers that supply the materials, the medical device companies that use it and the members of the healthcare community that influence purchases. The study, which contains 100 tables, is organized into 33 chapters, most corresponding to the major types of materials and applications.

Consistent with the scope of the study, the format of this report is arranged to present its five–year forecasts as a series of tables. Each of those tables presents U.S. current dollar demand values for coatings and surface processes for 2015, and the five–year forecast period from 2016 through 2021. Separate sets of forecasts are presented for the:

– Eight types of coatings and surface treatment technologies.

– Nineteen healthcare areas that correspond to FDA medical device review panels.

– Four geographic regions.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global markets for medical device coatings and related technologies.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, 2016, projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

– Information on the specific drivers, trends, and challenges for different segments of the market.

– Valuable insight into future trends, details on products, and information on coating manufacturers who supply the materials, the medical device companies that use them and the members of the healthcare industry that influence purchases.

– Details pertaining to technologies, including alloy, ceramic, combination, energy-absorbing, energy-emitting, micro and nano, protective polymer, and surface treatment.

– Relevant patent analysis.

REASONS FOR DOING THE STUDY

In the decade since BCC Research undertook its first comprehensive study of the medical device coatings and surface modification treatment industry the business has

steadily grown in response to technological developments. Prospects for growth were further buoyed at the end of the last decade when the world’s largest healthcare

market was expanded by the passage of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), which mandated individuals purchase health insurance, expanded free healthcare for the poor and provided purchasing assistance for families with modest incomes. Within the past year announced plans to repeal the ACA and remove the United Kingdom from the European Union have introduced obstacles to the growth of the coating industry that were unimaginable when BCC Research most recently examined the business in 2014. Coincidental to those external political developments there have been a growing number of coating–related device recalls. For coating manufacturers, those developments point toward substantially slower growth and, in the case of several applications, no growth above the 2015 demand levels.

SCOPE AND FORMAT

