Medical Cyclotron Market Challenges, Key Players, Market Segments, Development, Opportunities, Forecasts 2027

A cyclotron is a particle accelerator. It is an electrically powered machine that produces beam of charged particles used for industrial, research and medical purposes. In medical applications, cyclotrons produce beams that are used to manufacture radioisotopes for the purpose of medical imaging. Various medical cyclotrons are being used for the production of SPECT and Positron Emission Tomography (PET) isotopes used for therapeutic as well as other medical applications. Cyclotrons can be used in particle therapy to treat cancer with the help of ion beams that can penetrate the body and kill the tumors with the help of radiation.

Increasing investments for the development of better medical techniques along with rise in the prevalence of cancer cases is expected to drive the market. Increasing awareness regarding the use of medical cyclotrons for the purpose of medical imaging is anticipate to provide significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

General Electric Company Best Cyclotron Systems, Inc. Ionetix Varian Medical Systems, Inc. IBA Advanced Cyclotron Systems Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. isoSolution Inc. Siemens AG ALCEN

