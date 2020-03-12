Medical Cyclotron Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends up to 2027

A cyclotron is a particle accelerator. It is an electrically powered machine that produces beam of charged particles used for industrial, research and medical purposes. In medical applications, cyclotrons produce beams that are used to manufacture radioisotopes for the purpose of medical imaging. Various medical cyclotrons are being used for the production of SPECT and Positron Emission Tomography (PET) isotopes used for therapeutic as well as other medical applications. Cyclotrons can be used in particle therapy to treat cancer with the help of ion beams that can penetrate the body and kill the tumors with the help of radiation.

Increasing investments for the development of better medical techniques along with rise in the prevalence of cancer cases is expected to drive the market. Increasing awareness regarding the use of medical cyclotrons for the purpose of medical imaging is anticipate to provide significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

The key players influencing the market are:

General Electric Company

Best Cyclotron Systems, Inc.

Ionetix

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

IBA

Advanced Cyclotron Systems

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

isoSolution Inc.

Siemens AG

ALCEN

Medical Cyclotron Market report also provide a in-depth understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of last three years.

Medical Cyclotron Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2020 – 2027, considering 2020 as the base year and 2020 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions.

