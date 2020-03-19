MEDICAL COMPUTER CART MARKET 2020 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERSA ERGOTRON, CAPSA SOLUTIONS, ENOVATE, INTERMETRO, RUBBERMAID, PARITY MEDICAL, ITD AND ADVANTECH

The Medical Computer Cart is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.3% over the next five years, will reach 510 million US$ in 2024, from 300 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

Medical computer carts can be defined as medical carts used by medical staff for several day to day activities such as checking electronic medical records, distributing drugs, charting and EMR, medication dispensing, and nursing education. These are suitable for large hospitals, health clinics, pharmacies, and psychiatric hospitals. The prevalence rate of Medical Computer Carts is small. Production and consumption areas are both concentrated in North America and Europe. In 2016, the Sales market share rate of North America and Europe are 31% and 27%.

Integrated medical trolley is new product, and the prevalence rate is very small. And they would have fire potential due to their batteries. But we have reasons to believe that integrated medical trolley is the development trend of the future. More and more electronic companies enter into this market. Traditional trolley companies need to cooperate with electronic companies to occupy and expand market share.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

• Ergotron

• Capsa Solutions

• Enovate

• InterMetro（Emerson）

• Rubbermaid

• Parity Medical

• ITD

• Advantech

• JACO

• …

Medical Computer Cart is designed to ease the workload for nurses and other healthcare professionals, as well as to enhance patient care. Medical computer carts are used in a variety of application including charting and EMR, medication dispensing, and nursing education. Medical computer carts are available with or without on-board power systems. Medical computer carts come with adjustable features like height setting for standing or sitting use.

Market Segment by Type, covers

• Powered Medical Computer Carts

• Integrated Medical Computer Carts

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

• Doctors use

• Nurses use

• Other

