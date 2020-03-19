MEDICAL CARTS MARKET 2020 GLOBAL INDUSTRY SIZE, TRENDS AND TOP COMPANIES AFC INDUSTRIES, ERGOTRON, INC, ITD GMBH, ENOVATE MEDICAL, JACO INC., ADVANTECH CO., LTD, HARLOFF MANUFACTURING CO.

The Medical Carts is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2020, according to a new study. Asia Pacific is expected to witness lucrative growth as manufacturers in this region are focusing on developing low-cost devices with higher efficiency. In addition, global players are investing in local companies owing to low costs of labor and raw materials.

Hospitals are the largest end users of medical carts. Availability of technologically advanced and mobile medical workstations is driving their adoption. These advancements include adjustable, secure, and efficient systems for medication delivery.

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2016 and is anticipated to register an exponential CAGR in the coming years. Presence of streamlined healthcare operations – from hospital admissions to reimbursements – and availability of integrated healthcare IT systems to maintain EHR are some of the factors contributing to the region’s dominance in the market for medical carts.

Medical device manufacturers in this region are focusing on developing advanced medical carts on wheels to meet customer demand. For this, companies are changing their product portfolio to include new technologically advanced products such as clinical workstations with batteries, security drawers, and automated dispensing systems.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

• AFC Industries

• Ergotron, Inc

• ITD GmbH

• Enovate Medical

• JACO Inc.

• Advantech Co., Ltd

• Harloff Manufacturing Co.



Medical cart/trolley is a mobile equipment, which consists of a set of shelves, trays, compartments, and drawers for hospital use and medical settings. It carries, dispense, and transport emergency drugs, medicines, medical devices, and medical instruments. Carts are a crucial aspect of medical aid as it provides storing, recording, and dispensing drugs, supplies, and patient information along with patient care. Many carts are designed to supply various surgical and emergency needs depending on the operating room and other medical settings.

Market Segment by Type, covers

• Anesthesia Carts

• Emergency Carts

• Procedure Carts

• Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Physician Offices or Clinics

• Others

