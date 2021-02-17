Medical Beds Market Analysis by Top Participants, Major Drivers, Historical Analysis, Growth, Segments and Forecast till 2027

The reports cover key market developments in the Medical Beds as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies focus on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. The inorganic growth strategy activities observed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations.

The Global Medical Beds Market accounted to US$ 3.58 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 5.7 Bn by 2027.

The analysis of the Global Medical Beds Market 2027 is an in-depth study of the Medical Beds industry, which focuses on global market trends. The report aims to provide an overview of the global market for Medical Beds with detailed market segmentation by product / application and by region. The global market for Medical Beds is expected to experience strong Growth over the forecast period.

List of Key Companies Profile:

Stryker Famed Zywiec Sp. z o.o. Medline Industries, Inc. Malvestio Spa Invacare Corporation Merivaara Corp. Paramount Bed Co., Ltd. Amico Group Linet Gendron Inc.

Segments:

Global Medical Beds Market, based on the usage is segmented into acute care, long-term care, psychiatric & bariatric care, and others. In 2018, the acute care segment held the largest share of the market, by usage. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing geriatric population. Moreover, the long-term care medical beds segment is anticipated to witness the significant growth rate of 5.1% during the forecast period owing to the factors such as growing geriatric population, and the increasing number of nursing homes.

Reasons to Access the Report:

– Learn about the driving factors, affecting the market growth.

– Imbibe the advancements and progress in the market during the forecast period.

– Understand where the market opportunities lies.

– Compare and evaluate various options affecting the market.

– Pick up on the leading market players within the market.

– Envision the restrictions and restrains that are likely to hamper the market.

