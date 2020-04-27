Media Intelligence And PR Software Market Demand and Business Outlook – Cision Ltd., Isentia Group Ltd., Meltwater and WPP Plc

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Media Intelligence And PR Software including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecast for Media Intelligence And PR Software investments from 2019 till 2023.

Preference for integrated platforms over point solutions, rapidly changing digital media landscape, rising importance of earned media management, scope of PR software in the healthcare industry and use of artificial intelligence with PR software are some of the latest trends existing in the market.

Global Media Intelligence And PR Software Market Analysis Report includes top manufacturers: Cision Ltd., Meltwater, Isentia Group Ltd., WPP Plc (Kantar Media)

Scope of the Report:

Media intelligence is a process to gather and analyze a large quantum of information that is produced by various media channels in order to access data on parameters such as business performance, consumers, competitors, and market sectors. Media intelligence companies extract information that is of interest to their clients from this data. Clients can use the data and use it to improve public relations (PR) or marketing content their brand has created. Media intelligence and PR software helps brands and businesses automate various tasks falling within public relations such as media monitoring, media analysis and influencer analysis.

The global media intelligence and PR software market is segmented on the basis of type of solution and application. On the basis of type of solution, the market can be further bifurcated into media monitoring, media analysis, press release distribution and influencer analysis. On the basis of type of application, the market is divided into BFSI, consumer goods and retail, government and private sector, telecom, IT, healthcare, media and entertainment.

Country Coverage

Americas

Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA)

Asia Pacific

The market is supported by growth driver such as boost in advertising expenditure, surging reliance of PR professionals on social media and increasing emphasis of organizations on information disclosure and transparency. The market also faces some challenges such as regulatory risks, vulnerability to technological failure and cutthroat competition.

