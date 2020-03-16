Meat Substitutes Market Size, Share, Scope, Key Players, Emerging Technology, Revenue, Industry Growth, Factors, Forecast To 2025

Meat substitutes are defined as alternative edible items prepared from vegetarian ingredient that have the nutritive and edible properties of meat. These vegetarian ingredients include soy, gluten, and pea protein. The target customers for meat substitutes are individuals following vegan, vegetarian and religious or ethical people who do not consume meat.

Meat substitutes have meat-like texture, but they are cholesterol-free and healthy nutritious options. Costumers are switching toward meat substitute owing to the increasing awareness of animal welfare, and personal health benefits. High intake of animal meat results in high cholesterol levels, high calories and fat, which led to the obesity problem, cardiac arrest and blood sugar level. According to the National Health and Nutrition Examination survey, in the United States, more than 2 in 3 adults (70.2%) are suffering from obesity or overweight. Hence, people are now more concerned about their health.

Meat substitutes have same nutritive value with similar color, texture, and flavor. Thus, vegans can easily adopt meat substitutes in their daily routine. Nowadays, obese people to lose weight and people with health concerns consuming meat substitutes owing to fulfil their nutrition requirement. However, non-availability of the product and high price can hamper the global meat substitutes market.

There are various segments to the global meat substitutes market based on various factors such as type of products, Source, region, category and distribution channel. There are various products available such as Tempeh, Textured Vegetable Protein, Quorn, Seitan, Tofu, etc. All these products are available in Online Stores, Supermarket/ Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, etc. By Source there are different categories as well Mushroom, Mycoprotein, Wheat, Soy, etc. The products come in Refrigerated, Frozen, Shelf-Stable forms. South America, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East Africa, Europe are the regions where the market is highly concentrated. VBites, Meatless, MorningStar Farms, DowDuPont are some of key players in the Global market.

Based on the source of meat substitutes, soy is likely to dominate the market

Increasing consumption of soy in form of soy milk & tofu and the application of soy in various products such as snacks, cookies, and baked products further drive the growth of segment. However high processing costs are involved in the preparation of such meat substitutes led to high price of the final products which might affect the growth of the meat substitutes market.

Based on the regional segment, North America accounted as the highest share in the global market

The demand for meat substitutes in North America and Europe are high regarding availability of alternative nutrition sources. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is likely to be the fastest-growing market for the meat substitutes due to the popularity of wheat gluten over meat in Asian cuisines especially in China, Japan, and Philippines. Rising frequency of protein deficiency and increasing demand for supplements and alternative nutrition sources is further boosting the growth of the global meat substitutes market.

