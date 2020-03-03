Meat substitute Market Types, Trends, Size, Share, Industry Insights, Trends and Forecast upto 2025

Meat substitute Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Meat substitute Market place for the forecast 2019– 2025

The rising concerns regarding the animal welfare and the increase in the adverse effects of meat industry on environment are anticipating to augment this growth in the global meat substitute market.

Scope of The Report:

Meat substitute is known also as the meat analog, faux meat, mock meat and vegetarian meat. These resemble the chemical and aesthetic characteristics of meat which include the basic flavor, texture, taste and appearance of meat. A huge part of the meat substitute are soy based and gluten based. The vegetarians are choosing to reduce their consumption of meat for the ethical and health reasons and there are a few people who are sticking to the dietary laws which exist in the religions of Islam, Hinduism and Judaism. A popular and widely used substitute of meat is tofu.

In terms of segmentation, the global meat substitute market has been segmented on the source, type, region and category. In terms of Type, this market has been segmented into the vegetable protein, tofu ingredients, tofu, quorn seitan, soya products, pea-protein, tempeh, lupi, vales and risofu. In terms of source, the global meat substitute market has been categorized into the wheat based, mycoprotein, soy based and the others. On the basis of category, this market has been divided into the refrigerated and frozen.

Key Players in the Meat substitute Market Report

The major companies which are involved in the market of global meat substitutes include the Amy’s Kitchen, Ahimsa Food, Meatless B.V., Quorn Foods. There are other players in the market which include the firms like Sonic Biochem, Beyond Meat and Cauldron Foods.

Get Discount:https://brandessenceresearch.com/DiscountOffers/RequestOffer/906

Meat substitute Market Key Segments:

By Product Type

Tofu-based

Tempeh-based

TVP-based

Seitan-based

Quorn-based

Others

By Source Type

Soy-based

Wheat-based

Mycoprotein

Others

By Category Type

Frozen

Refrigerated

Shelf Stable

Awareness About Harmful Effects On Environment Leading To The Growth In The Global Meat Substitute Market

Meat is a big source of cholesterol, protein and the saturated fats. The regular consumption of the meat is a major cause of the cardiovascular diseases, atherosclerosis, obesity, osteoporosis, diabetes and even cancer. The consumers have been inclined towards the health and wellness in the recent times and this has been leading to a major decline in the red meat consumption which is a major source of protein and this is expected for fueling growth in the market. A few of the companies which are meat producing who have been engaged in the products of meat have been entering the market of meat substitute production. The global meat substitute market has been seeing a good amount of growth in the last few years and is expected to further see growth in the next few years. However the ongoing demand for the poultry meat particularly chicken and the fluctuating prices of the raw materials and pose a major challenge before the market of meat substitutes.

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

Get Full information of This [email protected] https://brandessenceresearch.com/food-and-beverage/meat-substitute-market-size