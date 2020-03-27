Meat Starter Culture Market: Global Top Key Players, Revenue Strategies To 2024

Starter cultures develop color and flavor and provide safety. The addition of any commercial culture to the sausage mix provides a safety hurdle, as those millions of freshly introduced bacteria start competing for food (moisture, oxygen, sugar, protein) with a small number residing in meat bacteria, preventing them from growing. It may be called a biological competition among bacteria.

The classification of Meat Starter Culture includes maturation starters and surface starters, and the proportion of maturation starters in 2017 is about 59%.

Meat Starter Culture is widely used for meat, poultry, seafood and other field. The most proportion of Meat Starter Culture is used for meat, and the proportion in 2017 is about 71%.

Europe is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 38% in 2017. Following Europe, North America is the second largest sales place with the market share of 27%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Meat Starter Culture market will register a 4.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 110 million by 2024, from US$ 91 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Meat Starter Culture business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Meat Starter Culture market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Meat Starter Culture value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Maturation Starters

Surface Starters

Segmentation by application:

breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Meat

Poultry

Seafood

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Chr. Hansen

Danisco

Kerry

SOYUZSNAB

FRUTAROM

Galactic

PROQUIGA

Sacco System

Canada Compound

Lallemand

D.M.Dunningham

BIOVITEC

Stuffers Supply Company

DnR Sausage Supplies

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Meat Starter Culture consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Meat Starter Culture market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Meat Starter Culture manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Meat Starter Culture with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Meat Starter Culture submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

The report mainly studies the size, recent trends and development status of the Meat Starter Culture market, as well as investment opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, and opportunities), supply chain and competitive landscape. Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. Moreover, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, industry competitors) provides crucial information for knowing the Meat Starter Culture market.

